Excuse Me, FBI Director Wray, Did You Withhold Exculpatory Evidence From Michael Flynn?

So, did FBI Director Christopher Wray withhold exculpatory evidence during the Michael Flynn investigation? These inquiries have been circling for weeks. Back in April, the Daily Caller reported that a source told them that Wray personally pushed to withhold such evidence during the Flynn case:

Federal Bureau of Investigations Director Christopher Wray fought to prevent exculpatory evidence from surfacing in the case of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, a source with direct knowledge of the situation tells Daily Caller. New court documents were filed in Flynn’s case Friday containing the aforementioned exculpatory evidence, commonly referred to as Brady Material. Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, announced the new filing on Twitter. She has repeatedly accused the FBI and Justice Department of hiding evidence in the case.

And alas, a lot of exculpatory evidence has been revealed. In the fall of 2019, Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell vowed that new evidence would show that her client was the victim of an FBI plot to destroy him. In the end, that evidence indeed showed that top officials at the FBI plotted to entrap the then-national security adviser under President Trump. Flynn was a target due to phone calls he had with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. These calls supposedly had pernicious intent. It turns out, based on disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strozk’s notes, that the calls were legit, nothing unusual. And that it was former Vice President Joe Biden who suggested using the Logan Act as the hook to get Flynn. Biden had previously said he was unaware of anything relating to the Flynn investigation.

During an interview with Fox News’ Bret Bair on June 24, Wray once again avoided answering who at the FBI withheld the exculpatory evidence that cleared the former Trump official who had languished in legal purgatory over this politically motivated and corrupt case.

BAIER: "With the FISA, the Flynn 302s, the reports, it seems like it took forever."



BAIER: "With the FISA, the Flynn 302s, the reports, it seems like it took forever."



WRAY: "We've bent over backwards to be transparent and cooperative."

In an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News, FBI Director Chris Wray was asked directly if he was personally responsible for hiding exculpatory evidence from Flynn and Congress, and he refused to answer, which is telling.

All I’ll say is that AG William Barr’s investigation into this matter, how the Russia investigation became into being at the DOJ, which is headed by U.S. Attorney John Durham, is ongoing. That report is expected to drop sometime this summer.

Flynn was interviewed as part of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian collusion, though it had no evidence against him. Still, Comey signed off on the interview in which the agents felt he didn’t lie. The bureau was pretty much wrapping up its investigation into Flynn, but Comey was fired by Trump for cause and Robert Mueller was tapped to head the Special Counsel’s Office’s probe into the collusion matter from the FBI. They rehashed the whole matter again for some reason, pressured Flynn, and threatened his family with financial ruin, which led to Flynn pleading guilty to the bogus “lying to the FBI” charges. In 2019, Flynn hired a new legal team under Sidney Powell, which set forth the unraveling of the case against him. You even have liberal lawyers saying that Flynn might have grounds for a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the bureau due to the evidence of misconduct. Director Wray ordered a review of the case as well.

The question remains, however, who tried to bury this evidence? It shows the lengths at which the FBI and DOJ under Obama were going to go to hamstring and damage the incoming Trump administration. Remember, Obama wanted to have the “right people” looking into Flynn. I think we all know what he meant, given what has transpired.