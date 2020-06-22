Popcorn: Kayleigh McEnany Faced a Liberal Media Meltdown Over Trump Saying 'Kung Flu'

President Trump had his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma—and the media has their usual fit of stupidity over everything. First, during the rally, there were the COVID panic porn peddlers who honestly think we missed their two-week endorsement of gathering en masse for the George Floyd protests, many of which devolved into rioting. protests in support of liberal causes or ones grounded in so-called moral urgency are okay but wanting to re-open your business to feed your family is grounded in white supremacy and selfishness. Yeah, sure, Jan. In a mere two weeks, the so-called experts destroyed their credibility, maybe irreparably. We’re not going to crawl back inside now. Done. The lockdowns are over.

Yet, what caused the liberal media to have a nuclear reactor-style meltdown was over President Trump’s use of the phrase “kung flu” to describe the current coronavirus pandemic. The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The Chinese knew that it would become a pandemic and did nothing for six days. They didn’t call off the Chinese New Year festivities that exposed millions to the pathogen—and we’re in this mess because they’re an incompetent group of communists. I know, communist governments being a disaster—shocker. Regardless, this didn’t sit well with the usual suspects in the press room (via Politico):

President Donald Trump’s top spokesperson on Monday defended his use of the term “kung flu” to describe the novel coronavirus has sickened millions across the globe, asserting that the president was merely trying to emphasize the virus’ place of origin in China. The phrase has been identified by many — including counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway — as racist. But McEnany insisted on Monday that the president's remark was far from out of line even as she avoided directly answering questions as to whether the term is indeed racist. “It's a fair thing to point out as China tries to ridiculously rewrite history, to ridiculously blame the coronavirus on American soldiers,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters during a news briefing, rejecting reporters’ characterization of the remark as racist. “President Trump is trying to say, 'no, China, I will label this virus for its place of origin.'” Trump used the term Saturday night during his first campaign rally since being sidelined by the pandemic in March, musing about how many different descriptors the virus has. […] Reporters continued to pepper McEnany about Trump’s comments, and McEnany in turn pointed to instances in January and February when the press used terms like “Chinese virus” and “Wuhan virus” to describe the pathogen. She continued to return to that point as she deflected reporters’ contention that nobody in the press had used the term “kung flu.” “I would be more than happy to go through CNN's history,” McEnany told CNN’s Kaitlin Collins as she rifled through her notes. “On February 9th you guys talked about the Wuhan coronavirus. On January 23 you guys talked about the Wuhan coronavirus. On January 22, the Wuhan virus. I can write it all out for you.”

Who cares? Seriously, who really cares? No one. No one except those that Trump brain damaged in this swampy town. Conservatives don’t care because the liberal media is trash, especially CNN, and the Left is neck-deep in a campaign of defunding the police and tearing down statues right now. If the liberal media is trying to make "kung flu" into a ‘grab her by the p**sy’ moment, they’ll fail—again. First, the Access Hollywood tape that some on the Left thought would kill Trump when it dropped in the fall of 2016 didn’t have much of an impact. It was laughed at by normal people, even women. And yes, everyone who isn’t sheltered knows that locker room talk exists.

Meet Tracie St. Martin of Middletown, Ohio, a constructer worker, who spoke with ProPublica’s Alec McGillis as he traveled through the Rust Belt during the 2016 cycle.

“So today, I kept thinking about the debate and the audio was released … And I got underneath a load of steel and was moving it…I was laughing and laughing and one of the ironworkers asked ‘what are u laughing at.’ I said ‘I grabbed that load right by the pu**y’ and laughed some more,” she said.

Yeah, the tape was a punchline. The media thinks we actually care that the president called the virus "kung flu." I’m sure the 45 million or so who were laid off in the COVID panic that now looks immensely overblown really care, right? Please. This is red meat for the idiots, the liberals, and the Trump-deranged. Stop trying to make it a thing, kids. It will never happen.