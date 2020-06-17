Political Correctness

The Liberal Mob Forces OSU Football Coach to Apologize for Wearing a T-shirt

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Jun 17, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Brody Schmidt

Wearing the wrong t-shirt could get you in trouble. That’s where we’re at right now as this political correctness cancer eats away at free speech rights. Oklahoma State University Coach Mike Gundy went fishing but wore a One America News t-shirt, which caused starting running back Chuba Hubbard to threaten a total boycott playing unless some changes occurred. He tweeted, “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.” 

Yeah, this is cry baby nonsense. OAN has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, so Gundy is now under threat of being canceled. As the mob has scalped numerous figures, especially in major publications in the wake of the George Floyd riots, everyone is hiding under the bed. Everyone is taking preventative measures to avoid the legion of ‘woke’ snowflakes from unleashing hell at their doorstep. It’s absurd. 

It’s even sadder that Gundy caved and apologized for wearing…a t-shirt (via Daily Caller):

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy has apologized for wearing a One America News Network shirt.

[…]

Gundy, who already released a video with Hubbard, stated in part, “Once I learned how that network felt about Black Lives Matter, I was disgusted and knew it was completely unacceptable to me. I want to apologize to all members of our team, former players and their families for the pain and discomfort that has been caused over the last two days.”

The left-wing mob doesn’t want an apology, coach. They want to destroy you. If you give them an inch, they’ll take 700 miles. They cannot be trusted. They’re unhinged. And this is just a terrible signal to send, which is these clowns can now bully you for wearing a t-shirt. 

