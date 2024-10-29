Liberal Reporter Shreds Libs' 'Trump Is a Nazi' Narrative With One Tweet
Progressive Commentator: I Think Trump Is Going to Win

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 29, 2024 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

He’s not alone: Nate Silver also said his “gut” told him that Donald Trump is heading for a 2024 win over Kamala Harris. He wrote a lengthy post about his feelings on this in The New York Times, ensuring that he covered his bases should his projections and business model blow up. The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur is realizing that Joe Biden wasn’t it, and neither was Kamala Harris. He, too, says that his “intuition” is screaming at him that Mr. Trump will become the next president of the United States next week: 

Uygur was not a Biden fan, citing the president’s obvious mental decline as a reason. When Trump got shot in July, he also thought Trump’s raised fist, telling his supporters to “fight” before being whisked away by his security detail, was “badass.” 

Again, I won’t feel comfortable until the official results are called, but we have the wind at our backs in the final week. There’s nothing Kamala can do to move the needle, something that’s troubled Democrats. They have a billion-dollar war chest, but their gal can’t break away from Trump. And now, she’s lost whatever momentum she gained when she took the top spot this summer, followed by the national convention.

Not good. 

But vote early.

