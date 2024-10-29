Progressive Commentator: I Think Trump Is Going to Win

He’s not alone: Nate Silver also said his “gut” told him that Donald Trump is heading for a 2024 win over Kamala Harris. He wrote a lengthy post about his feelings on this in The New York Times, ensuring that he covered his bases should his projections and business model blow up. The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur is realizing that Joe Biden wasn’t it, and neither was Kamala Harris. He, too, says that his “intuition” is screaming at him that Mr. Trump will become the next president of the United States next week:

Advertisement

I've never seen so many contradictory numbers in a race. So, we all have to Luke Skywalker this thing and rely on our intuition. That comes from our experience in covering politics and knowing how to weigh trends and numbers. My intuition is screaming that Trump is going to win. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 27, 2024

Just four days later, Trump has definitively taken the lead. When asked how she would be different than Biden, Harris said she would do the same things. Terrible answer. When asked what she would do in the White House, she said she's not Trump. Terrible answer. Big trouble ahead. https://t.co/lPWmTa46od — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 10, 2024

Uygur was not a Biden fan, citing the president’s obvious mental decline as a reason. When Trump got shot in July, he also thought Trump’s raised fist, telling his supporters to “fight” before being whisked away by his security detail, was “badass.”

The Democrats are literally asking us to vote for a person in mental decline ... for President of the United States. The whole party must be in mental decline. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 10, 2024

NY Times reporting Biden is not listening to advisers, instead he's mainly listening to Hunter Biden in making his decision on whether to stay in the race. The famed Ukranian gas expert? The modern artist formerly known as Hunter? And people think this is normal? — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) June 30, 2024

One more credit to Trump and his fans today - and only today - Trump sticking the hand up and saying, "Fight, fight, fight!" while the crowd chanted "USA, USA, USA!" was bad ass. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) July 14, 2024

Again, I won’t feel comfortable until the official results are called, but we have the wind at our backs in the final week. There’s nothing Kamala can do to move the needle, something that’s troubled Democrats. They have a billion-dollar war chest, but their gal can’t break away from Trump. And now, she’s lost whatever momentum she gained when she took the top spot this summer, followed by the national convention.

Not good.

But vote early.