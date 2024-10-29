Progressive Commentator: I Think Trump Is Going to Win
Liberal Reporter Shreds Libs' 'Trump Is a Nazi' Narrative With One Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  October 29, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Liberal reporter Michael Tracey takes aim at both sides but, like Bill Maher, seems to be directing his fire more toward those on the Left. It’s not shocking. The Left has lost the plot, and their reaction to Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden embodies how unhinged this slice of America has become. The main narrative was that this was a Nazi rally.

The line is historically illiterate and doesn’t comport with reality. The MSG rally was also one of the most pro-Israel displays New York City has seen since it was invaded this year by pro-terrorist sympathizers. Tracey took to the polling to dispel this liberal myth, citing The New York Times and how Trump is gaining with non-white voters, a very odd happening for someone who the media claims is a Nazi:

He says it plainly: Trump is a Nazi who is losing support among white voters compared to 2020 but is gaining with Blacks and Hispanics. This is terrible if you’re a real Nazi. Tracey has also slapped some heavy criticism on some of the email blasts from the Kamala camp.

The whole narrative is ridiculous, and voters agree, which is why the media will scream into a void throughout the week.

