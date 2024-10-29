Liberal Reporter Shreds Libs' 'Trump Is a Nazi' Narrative With One Tweet

Liberal reporter Michael Tracey takes aim at both sides but, like Bill Maher, seems to be directing his fire more toward those on the Left. It’s not shocking. The Left has lost the plot, and their reaction to Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden embodies how unhinged this slice of America has become. The main narrative was that this was a Nazi rally.

The line is historically illiterate and doesn’t comport with reality. The MSG rally was also one of the most pro-Israel displays New York City has seen since it was invaded this year by pro-terrorist sympathizers. Tracey took to the polling to dispel this liberal myth, citing The New York Times and how Trump is gaining with non-white voters, a very odd happening for someone who the media claims is a Nazi:

NYT poll shows Trump losing ground among whites compared to 2020, but making large gains among Hispanics and "others." Would love for anyone still advancing the "Trump = fascist" thesis to explain how this comports with his steady erosion among whites, and steady non-white gains pic.twitter.com/Xwr0mrmW3x — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 25, 2024

Professional liberals have forfeited their sanity, and thus their ability to make a rational critique of Trump/GOP. Thus, significant swathes of the population only ever hear this kind of insane hyperbole, and never the rational critiques, of which there are a huge over-abundance https://t.co/RLm8eapTUk — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2024

Brilliant insight after 9 years pic.twitter.com/rMjH6l39Nq — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2024

He says it plainly: Trump is a Nazi who is losing support among white voters compared to 2020 but is gaining with Blacks and Hispanics. This is terrible if you’re a real Nazi. Tracey has also slapped some heavy criticism on some of the email blasts from the Kamala camp.

The whole narrative is ridiculous, and voters agree, which is why the media will scream into a void throughout the week.