Horrible: Three NYPD Cops Hospitalized After Drinking Poisoned Milkshakes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 2:54 AM
Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

Jennifer at RedState had this up first, but the attacks on law enforcement have entered a new odious phase: poisoning. During the George Floyd rioting, we saw cops getting run over, shot at, and beaten across the country. Floyd was killed on May 25 after he was arrested by the Minneapolis Police. The four officers involved were all fired, with one, Derek Chauvin, being charged with second-degree murder. He kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck who pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. It’s all on video. 

The past two weeks have been intense across the country. Some protests were peaceful, while others, like in New York City and Minneapolis, was absolute anarchy. It’s also allowed the ‘woke’ legions to push one of their favorite issues: abolishing the police. But they don’t really mean that, right? That’s been the quick SparkNotes version of the “defund the police” war cry, which all ends with the abolishment of law enforcement. It’s nuts. We had quite a bit of talking heads explain what these folks really mean and if you’re explaining in politics, you’re losing. Ironic coming from the ‘words are violence’ crowd explaining language but okay. 

Now, in the Big Apple, we have a new assault on our police: three cops were hospitalized after ingesting poisoned milkshakes from Shake Shack (via RedState):

In what is being called a “vicious attack on officers,” three NYPD officers who were having a meal at a Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan Monday night “found some kind of toxic substance which is believed to be bleach” in their milkshakes, according to a report by Fox News Channel’s Alex Hogan.

Let’s hope they find the creep or creeps who did this as soon as possible. This is out of control. 

