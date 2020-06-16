Riots

NYPD: Three Officers Poisoned by Bleach-Laced Milkshakes Was Accidental

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

There were reports of NYPD officers being poisoned after ingesting toxic milkshakes at a local Shake Shack. The company said they were fully cooperating with the investigation. The good news is that the officers will be fine, and it appears this incident was an accident. Residual bleaching solution used to clean the machine is said to be responsible for making the officers unwell. Yet, questions remain. I’ll hand it over to Bonchie over at RedState, who also asked who the hell doesn’t double-check the milkshake machine to make sure all the chemicals have been washed out after cleaning:

…how does anyone know it was an accident? Just as the PBA perhaps jumped the gun in saying it was intentional, announcing no criminality within hours seems dubious as well.

Apparently, only these officers were poisoned by whatever the substance was. Why were more customers not affected? It’s possible only these three officers were getting shakes at a Shake Shack in a place as busy as New York, but that seems unlikely.

Further, who’s getting fired? People that end up poisoned from fast food usually have grounds for a lawsuit. Employees that make these mistakes end up fired. If no one even gets fired here, that also begs the question of why.

Given how law enforcement has been targeted in recent weeks over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, I’m sure this won’t end suspicions that there’s more to this incident. 

