Sad Commentary: A Memorial to Fallen Police Officers Was Removed After Left-wing Mob Vandalized It

The good news is that urban unrest is more or less calming down in most parts of the country. In Seattle, far-left activists, some of which are undoubtedly Antifa, seized control of an eight-mile block chunk of the city. It’s a cop-free zone. It’s being patrolled by armed volunteers and its run by a warlord. Overnight, a section of an American city became the Bakara Market in Mogadishu. Yet, in Washington D.C., the unrest has subsided, but that doesn’t mean the left-wing mob has gone home. Nope. They’re now refocusing on their other favorite pastime: erasing American history. They’re going after the statues and now memorials to fallen police officers.

One private memorial in Richmond was vandalized by protestors and removed to prevent further damage. A specialist will be hired to treat the bronze plaques that were covered in graffiti. NBC 12 reported that city workers tried to power wash it but noticed that they could be doing more damage with their clean-up job and stopped. It was taken down altogether as a preventative move earlier Thursday morning (via NBC 12):

A fallen police memorial was removed from Byrd Park after four cases of vandalism. The memorial, which honors police officers that have died in the line of duty, was removed on Thursday morning to keep it safe. […] Previously, city crews attempted to clean the police memorial with a power washer but stopped after becoming concerned about causing further damage. A private group is responsible for the memorial and will be contacting someone who specializes in cleaning bronze statues.

The unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd who died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. Floyd was placed under arrest on the suspicion of using fake currency. After being handcuffed, he was prone to the ground, with Officer Derek Chauvin placing his knee on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes. His pleas that he couldn’t breathe went unheeded. Floyd died as a result. Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers were also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and stripped of their shields as well.

Yet, while I’m all for peaceful protest, it quickly devolved into rioting, looting, and arson. And now the left-wing mob has decided to launch their ground offensive across multiple fronts, especially in media, where they’re taking scalps of editors from major publications. The woke legions are marching. Can we stop them?