Clown: NYT's Krugman Apologizes for Peddling Conspiracy That Trump Corrupted the BLS Amid Solid Jobs Report

The Dow Jones skyrocketed today. It’s up almost 1,000 points, with the index breaking 27,000. Why? Well, we have a solid jobs report. Over two million jobs were created last month, a sign that we may be on the path to economic recovery. It’s great news for the president and for the country. For Democrats, this is terrible news. They were hoping to keep voters destitute and under economic stress long enough for crusty and dementia-ridden Joe Biden to come out of the bunker and be portrayed as the savior of the country. Now, they all look like idiots.

BREAKING: U.S. economy added 2.5M jobs in May, unemployment rate now at 13.3%https://t.co/nZ5o5tsF87 pic.twitter.com/PD083MPnbw — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 5, 2020

Greatest Top Five Monthly Jobs Gains in HISTORY. We are #1! pic.twitter.com/Cs8NEFbHG0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Yet, nothing came close to The New York Times’ Paul Krugman peddling an insane conspiracy theory that the Bureau of Labor Statistics was corrupted by this administration. And we’re the ones who are lambasted for not believing in “facts” by these so-called experts. Krugman apologized for doling out that whack job theory. Trump has broken many minds in liberal America, especially those lusting to see him fail. That’s the entire liberal media establishment.

Well, the BLS reports a GAIN in jobs and a FALL in unemployment, which almost nobody saw coming. Maybe it's true, and the BLS is definitely doing its best, but you do have to wonder what's going on. 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

I've been through a number of episodes over the years in which official numbers tell a story at odds with what more informal evidence suggests; often it turns out that there was something quirky (NOT fraudulent) about the official numbers. 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

This being the Trump era, you can't completely discount the possibility that they've gotten to the BLS, but it's much more likely that the models used to produce these numbers — they aren't really raw data — have gone haywire in a time of pandemic 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

Getting a lot of outraged pushback over even allowing the possibility of something amiss at BLS. I was just covering myself, because so many weird things have happened lately. But I apologize for any suggestion that a highly professional agency might have been corrupted. 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

This is verging on mentally insane level of denial, done by a Nobel Prize winning Economist who ask that we "Just trust Economist"



(Really hard for me to not intentionally spell it Noble, or Pulitizer, just to get his snarky retweet) — Chris Arnade ?? (@Chris_arnade) June 5, 2020

CNN refused to air the jobs numbers.

EVERY station is airing Presidnet @realDonaldTrump's remarks on the May jobs report except CNN. pic.twitter.com/4lno4Hcy6r — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) June 5, 2020

The Left should quit sniffing glue. They won’t, so I guess Trump will just cruise to re-election then.