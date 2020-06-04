What Caused a Progressive Reporter to Go Off On the Entire Lefty Media World During George Floyd Unrest

[Warning: This post contains some strong language]

The country is dealing with a period of unrest. It’s bad. Riots have engulfed most of the country’s major metropolitan areas for the past week. It’s all over the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. It was an atrocity. Floyd was unarmed. He was arrested for a nonviolent crime. Floyd was subdued, handcuffed, and was killed when Officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired, kept his knee on the back of his neck as he was lying face down on the ground. Chauvin kept it there for nearly ten minutes. Floyd is heard calling out that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers involved in the incident were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder. There should be protests. This is an outrage. The use of force was outrageous, and I hope justice is served. In fact, that was the opinion for the vast majority of the country. Everyone was outraged over Floyd’s death. But that unity collapsed when rioters set a police headquarters on fire in the third precinct of Mill City and started to loot, vandalize, and set fires everywhere.

It’s now a security issue. It’s time to re-establish law and order. The window for a dialogue over community policing, police brutality, reforms, etc. goes out the window when innocent people’s businesses, which were already hanging by a thread due to the COVID lockdowns, and homes are burned to the ground. Also, only the most unhinged progressives think that running over cops, shooting at them, and assaulting them does…anything good.

Right now, the lefty media complex has imploded. Cortney covered part of it this morning regarding The New York Times staff blowing up over Sen. Tom Cotton’s (R-AR) op-ed about returning law and order to the streets. Somehow this is problematic. You may not agree with him on 90 percent of the issues, but Michael Tracey, a former reporter for the left-wing Young Turks, is unafraid to call out his side when they’re acting insane. He went off against the coddled babies at the Times and commented on the apparent left-wing meltdown over The Intercept’s Lee Fang. Fang has been on the ground covering the unrest and it appears to these lefties that he’s peddling black-on-black crime narratives with his tweets. Just search for it.

Social media is not only turning these violent protests into a form of entertainment, it’s also a dangerous incentive for groupthink for reporters terrified of openly questioning the lefty conventional wisdom around riots. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) May 31, 2020

Seeing so many manipulate the MLK quote that riots are the "language of the unheard." Read the actual speech. It's a passionate argument against riots and in support of nonviolence at a time when much of the radical left despised MLK and embraced violence. https://t.co/Dbx1p9dTHU — Lee Fang (@lhfang) May 31, 2020

Asked everyone I spoke with today if there was anything they wanted to get off their chest about the movement. Max from Oakland, a supporter of BLM, had a measured critique he wanted to share. pic.twitter.com/07qMQyCdJ9 — Lee Fang (@lhfang) June 4, 2020

It’s quite a tantrum to witness. Tracey warned, as I'm sure you already know, that the lefty activist and media worlds have morphed into one–and they're totally insane.

Media culture is now filled with coddled 20-and-30 somethings who have been inculcated into believing that presenting an alternate view constitutes "violence" against them, and therefore they're not obligated to make arguments. Their inherent rightness/superiority is just ASSUMED — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2020

Understand what's happening here. The left/liberal media world is demanding that journalists CEASE CRITICAL THINKING and hand over their critical thinking faculties to others, because to not do so would be gravely offensive and possibly even violent. Fucking ridiculous clowns — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2020

The left-wing activist/media world (there is no real distinction between the two) increasingly operates like some kind of New Age cult. There is plenty of cult-like behavior on the Right as well, but these left-wing activists are culturally ascendant and they are total lunatics — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2020

Of course AOC is in the "words are violence" and "how dare you publish things that I personally disagree with" crowd. Do you have any idea how an op-ed page works? Do you know that the NYT has published op-eds from Putin, Erdogan, and the Taliban https://t.co/BoPGjcDj8L — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2020

What are you even talking about? How does an op-ed in a newspaper “imperil the lives” of your “loved ones”? Please explain. Aren’t you a journalist? Has everyone taken crazy pills? https://t.co/4ZrXAJbUy6 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2020

The staff of the New York Times is currently having a humiliating public mental breakdown. They are so emotionally fragile that they can’t handle an op-ed from a US Senator. They are supposed to be professional journalists, but they have the emotional maturity of toddlers — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 4, 2020

Well, given the meltdown over Fang, Cotton, it’s hard to not see that. It’s these types of rants that have earned Tracey a lot of enemies on Twitter, as he was one of the few liberal reporters who was openly skeptical of the whole Trump-Russia collusion fiasco. Time and time again he documented how those “bombshells” turned out to be utter nothing burgers because there was no collusion, and there was never any evidence to suggest as much.

Granted, he goes after conservatives a lot too, he is a hardcore liberal, but again, it’s nice to see that not every liberal in America is as insane as what we’re subjected to from the institutional left.

