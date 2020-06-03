Did You Catch CNN's Deception During Trump's Rose Garden Address on George Floyd Riots

President Trump has had enough. He promised to bring back law and order after a week of rioting that has left scores of businesses looted and vandalized. Arson was also widespread. The rioting has spread across the country, sparked by unhinged lefty mobs seeking wreak havoc upon their respective communities. The unrest is over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. Floyd died on May 25 after Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the back of his neck for nearly ten minutes. Floyd was arrested for the nonviolent crime of allegedly using a fake $20 bill at a local establishment. Floyd was already subdued, handcuffed, and was prone on the ground. He can be heard crying out that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was fired and initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. That’s been bumped up to second-degree murder. The three other officers involved were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder.

There should be protests for Floyd. The use of force was outrageous. And Chauvin has had 17 citations for misconduct. Besides criminal justice and community policing reforms and discussions, there needs to be a chat about public-sector unions, as police unions appear to be protecting bad cops. Democrats might not want to have that debate, as this will certainly leach into a major power base for the party: teachers’ union. And they for sure also defend and protect horrible teachers.

Yet, you lose normal people when you start rioting. This was not a partisan issue initially. Across the political spectrum, there was outraged by Floyd’s death. Then, the looting began, cops began being targeted and run over, and wanton vandalism engulfed the cities. In Minneapolis, the epicenter for these riots, the police headquarters in the third precinct was overrun and set on fire. Any chance for a meaningful dialogue about this atrocity is going out the window? With the Trump era, coupled with the rise of violent left-wing groups, like Antifa, violence was bound to break out.

During the president’s address in the Rose Garden this week, where he pledged a return to law and order, the mobilization of all available resources to quell the mobs, and a promise to seek justice for Floyd, CNN engaged in gross deception. Former CNN producer Steve Krakauer saw it all tweeting, “They showed DC protests in a double box (like MSNBC), but kept the sound up on each to make it seem like you could hear the protesters clashing with police while Trump spoke. Just journalistic malpractice.”

Unbelievable deception from CNN during Trump’s Rose Garden address.



They showed DC protests in a double box (like MSNBC), but kept the sound up on each to make it seem like you could hear the protesters clashing with police while Trump spoke. Just journalistic malpractice. pic.twitter.com/SDJtRMyqmk — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 2, 2020

CNN is doctoring the news https://t.co/9IjNUJlrxB — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 2, 2020

He elaborated further on the media being a total mess during the George Floyd riots in his newsletter, Fourth Watch:

In a viral clip of CNN's Sara Sidner, many people noted her comment seeming to excuse violence and looting by saying "they don't know what to do with that emotion." But I think the more telling takeaway was what she said later, saying, "Acting out gets attention, and they know that, because the other way hasn't gotten any attention, hasn't done anything." On one hand, this is an indictment of the system. But it's also a glaring indictment of the media. If all we had in America was a lot of massive peaceful protests, what would the coverage look like? The coronavirus crisis has practically disappeared from the media - would that still be getting coverage if all that was happening were peaceful marches? If the media were really listening, they wouldn't be resorting to the riot porn and giving the violence and looting an overabundance of coverage. They'd be listening. We live in a media era now where everything revolves around President Trump. And the reality TV host in the White House doesn't help himself with moments like yesterday, with a speech that served to neither lower the temperature nor bring calm to the country, followed by a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal church holding a bible like he was Derek Zoolander with a computer. But CNN didn't help viewers get a clear picture of the matter either - by airing the speech while also playing audio of the simultaneous protests and clashes with police near the White House. More noise, less clarity. More talking, less listening.

Yeah, funny how the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a thing as if the media thinks there’s a pause button to this. There’s not. The virus is still out there, but there is a huge opportunity to attack Trump. The Dow Jones had a huge day today, with the index soaring past 26,000. The market is up 40 percent since COVID hit. Biden slammed black voters, the economy is coming back, and a former Obama economist said the economic growth could be explosive in the months leading up to the election. That’s a lot of wind in the Trump 2020 sails. So, everyone, get outside and protest, right? Granted, the COVID threat was probably overblown, but still—it’s as if this crisis never happened

Also, it’s CNN. They’re always wrong. But that stunt with the noise only shows that this network only cares about being a top anti-Trump outlet. Yes, I know; it's a day that ends in "y."