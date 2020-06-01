As Trump Promises Law and Order, CNN's Don Lemon Freaks Out About a Non-existent Dictatorship

UPDATE: President Trump just delivered a great address from the Rose Garden, where he promised law and order, justice for George Floyd, and will mobilize all civilian and federal resources at his disposal to accomplish that task. Don Lemon then freaked out saying that we're teetering on a dictatorship. Again, it's a predictable CNN response.

#BREAKING video -> CNN's @DonLemon declares: "Open your eyes, America. Open your eyes. We are teetering on a dictatorship. We are teetering -- this is chaos. Has the President -- I'm listening -- is the President declaring war on Americans? What is happening here? pic.twitter.com/ipKjqa8Xta — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2020

***Original Post***

I mean we probably should have expected this because this is what CNN has become in the Trump era. It’s the most staunchly anti-Trump network in the country. It’s contracted hordes of former liberals and Obama officials who are just incensed that all of their agenda items were thrown into the trash in less than two years. Folks, these clowns hired disgraced ex-FBI official and noted liar Andrew McCabe as a contributor. Need I say more about this network. So, when George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police and the riots broke out, we could expect a show from CNN’s line-up, especially Don Lemon.

The sort of sad part is that everyone has condemned the death of Floyd. The use of force was outrageous. He was arrested for a false document charge. Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly ten minutes. He died as a result, but not before crying out that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who had been cited 17 times for past misconduct, was fired and charged with third-degree murder. The three other officers there were fired as well—as they should. The nation is more or less united that the officers deserved what they got, noting that the three other cops should be charged as well and that Floyd’s death was an avoidable tragedy and an atrocity. I agree with all of that. Being pro-law enforcement and law and order means calling out bad cops.

THREAD: Here's Don Lemon's meltdown. He says he's not pro-rioting and looting but he is. Part 1: "Perhaps this is some sort of mechanism for a restructure in our country or for some sort of change in our country for us to deal with whatever we need to deal with in this country." pic.twitter.com/lYjVjMUu4X — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2020

Part 2: "No one condones what's happening...it is an indication and it’s indicative of the pain and sadness in this country of people who feel they have no other alternative but to exhibit this behavior....When you have nothing to lose, you have nothing to lose." pic.twitter.com/hRUutr1oxE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2020

Part 3, in which he MOCKS people expressing sadness & anger with the destruction, invoking Boston Tea Party: "[D]do not get it twisted and think oh, this is something that has not --- never happened before and this is so terrible a where are we and these savages and all of that." pic.twitter.com/7f36ADgf0n — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2020

Part 4, more lies that GOP is collectively silent tonight: "I've heard from some Democratic leaders. I would love to hear from some Republican leaders. Please call in and talk me. I really do. I want to hear what you have to say about this....but so far, I have heard nothing. " pic.twitter.com/lQ43Bl76go — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2020

And last one, part 5: "I cannot be the only person, the only voice who are calling for people to come together and to --- who's calling for peace. Look at this. Are you watching, America? Are you watching? Do you see this? Can you please help me? Can you? The time is now." pic.twitter.com/mo3nBsUfm0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2020

That all ends when riots break out, stores are looted, and police headquarters are set on fire. That’s what happened in Mill City. It’s what’s happening across the country. So, of course, Don Lemon has to defend the wanton destruction of Americans’ businesses, who were already pinched due to the COVID lockdowns, as a “mechanism” for change. Newsbusters is once again working overtime covering this nonsense, with Curtis Houck documenting this meltdown:

As I came on air tonight with you at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, there are 40 million Americans tonight who are out of work. There are more than 100,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. There are people who are upset about the death -- millions of Americans and people around the world seeing the death of a man at the hands of a police officer on videotape and we don't know what is happening in this country right now. Perhaps this is some sort of mechanism for a restructure in our country or for some sort of change in our country for us to deal with whatever we need to deal with in this country. […] Next, Lemon offered his throwaway line that “[n]o one condones what's happening” and “[t]his is actually quite sad to watch.” In the very next sentence, he undermined his case: “[I]t’s indicative of the pain and sadness in this country of people who feel they have no other alternative but to exhibit this behavior in our country. No other option. When you have nothing to lose, you have nothing to lose.” After another hypocritical plea for someone to call for calm and unity and false claim elected officials haven’t spoke up, Lemon ghoulishly mocked those expressing dismay at the rioting and Americans losing their businesses and jobs because...this is like the Boston Tea Party […] For his finale, Lemon continued to lie, wondering if he’s “the only voice….calling for people to come to together and to --- who’s calling for peace”:

What a self-righteous little snob. I mean, again, this CNN and Lemon who is no stranger to meltdowns. Also, that’s a lie that Trump has been silent on the riots, by the way. So, of course, all of this lecturing is peppered with fake news nonsense:

Part 1 of Trump's remarks: "I stand before you as a friend & ally to every American seeking justice & peace & I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack, & menace. Healing, not hatred, justice, not chaos, are the mission at hand" pic.twitter.com/kkbqiUAKzw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 31, 2020

.@CNN's @donlemon FLIPS OUT: ‘God’s honest truth’ President Trump is to blame for racism and George Floyd's death https://t.co/ZeT9fa81zt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 29, 2020

Bakari Sellers on CNN this morning blames “Trump’s America” for the Minneapolis police arresting a CNN reporter.



Last I checked, the Governor of Minnesota is a Democrat and the mayor of Minneapolis is a Democrat.



Trump Derangement Syndrome is out of control. pic.twitter.com/jcQTYb4k1a — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 29, 2020

And then, there’s the racist tangent because it wouldn’t be a liberal media meltdown without such commentary. Lemon is not happy Trump called the rioters thugs. Of course, CNN’s Jim Acosta, an equally insufferable anti-Trump reporter, teed this all up last week:





On a discussion on Friday's The Situation Room about the Minneapolis riots, CNN's Don Lemon went on a rant against President Donald Trump for calling the rioters "thugs," and suggested that the peaceful conservative protesters in Michigan were just as bad or worse. Lemon also spoke sympathetically about the rioters, declaring that he would not "judge" them even though he disagreed with their actions. […] After Acosta complained about Trump's "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" tweet, Lemon jumped in and fretted about the President labeling arsonists and looters as "thugs": This President traffics in racist and incendiary language all the time. Not only did he say, "When the looting starts, the shooting starts," but look at the other tweets that we put up -- and I don't know if we have them at the ready now. "Thugs," where he called people "thugs." The CNN anchor -- who was appearing as a guest on the show -- then strangely suggested that Trump should not have called them "thugs" because some of them were white: Well, guess what, he's calling a whole lot of people thugs because it was not only African-Americans who were in that crowd of protesters. Many of them, if not most of them from the pictures that I've seen, are of different ethnicities -- there are a lot of white people in that crowd -- in the crowd as well. So he's calling not only African-Americans which may be a dog whistle for some people in his base -- he's calling a whole lot of people "thugs."

And before we leave, let’s not forget that Trump is to blame for all of this or something:





Now, for the attorney general [U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald], I watched. I know she has a tough job, but guess what – I’m just – as long as we are being honest with – right now, nobody wants to hear from the White House or the attorney general right now. No one wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back from the Central Park Five. No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who says there are very fine people on both sides. Do you understand what I am saying? No one wants to hear from the person that they perceive as contributing to this situation – situations like this in this society. Not directly, but allowing people like that to think they can get away from this.

I mean, everyone does, Don. Sorry, Trump is president. Whether you love him or hate him, people are glued to what the president of the United States says. You, on the other hand, are not of that caliber and most often ignore you because the areas where CNN is watched the most, airports, the only thing people care about is making their flight.

Hat tip to Houck and company at Newsbusters for watching this nonsense, so we don’t have to—they’re doing God’s work.