Canadian Official Gives Insight on a Possible Trade Deal With the US

The Canadian Minister for U.S.-Canada Trade Dominic LeBlanc gave an interview about a possible trade deal with the United States.

As Townhall covered, Trump increased tariffs on Canada to 35 percent and also stated that he is open to negotiating a trade deal.

Trump has mentioned multiple times that part of the reason why he imposed tariffs on Canada is over the role it has played in the fentanyl smuggling crisis impacting the United States.

“We were obviously, obviously disappointed by that decision. We believe there’s a great deal of common ground between the United States and Canada in terms of building two strong economies that work well together,” LeBlanc said in an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

LeBlanc said that “we think that there is an option of striking a deal that will bring down some of these tariffs” and “provide greater certainty to investment.”

LeBlanc said that Canadian lawmakers recently passed their version of Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.”

“It’s called the One Canadian Economy Act, which we think will unlock up to $500 billion in investment in Canada,” he said, which would include port infrastructure and pipelines.

These are “huge opportunities” for American businesses, he added.

“We think there’s a great deal to work on together,” he concluded.

President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Carney will speak “over the next number of days,” Canadian Minister for U.S.-Canada trade Dominic LeBlanc says, telling @margbrennan “of course,” Canada believes the U.S. is negotiating on trade in good faith amid Trump’s new set of… pic.twitter.com/WqLkvlLaoS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 3, 2025

