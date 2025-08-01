DHS Busts Ring of Illegal Alien Thieves
Tipsheet

Canada PM Carney Responds to Trump's Tariff Increase

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | August 01, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he is “disappointed” that President Donald Trump decided to increase tariffs on his country to 35 percent. 

The tariffs were announced by Trump on Tuesday, as the president indicated he is open to negotiating a trade deal with Canada. Trump has punished Canada for the role it has played in the fentanyl smuggling crisis impacting the United States.

In a statement posted on X, Carney claimed that 1 percent of the fentanyl in the United States comes from Canada and that the country has been working to stop this. 

“Canada’s government is making historic investments in border security to arrest drug traffickers, take down transnational gangs, and end migrant smuggling,” the statement said. “We will continue working with the United States to stop the scourge of fentanyl and save lives in both our countries.”

Canada was not the only country impacted by this. The tariffs, which will take effect on Aug. 7, impacted countries like Syria as wek.. 

“Some trading partners have agreed to, or are on the verge of agreeing to, meaningful trade and security commitments with the United States, thus signaling their sincere intentions to permanently remedy the trade barriers … and to align with the United States on economic and national security matters,” Trump’s executive order stated.

“Other trading partners…have offered terms that, in my judgment, do not sufficiently address imbalances in our trading relationship or have failed to align sufficiently with the United States on economic and national-security matters,” the executive order added.

