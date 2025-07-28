Dem Senator Won’t Say If He’ll Run for President in 2028

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Arizona Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly did not confirm if he would run for president in 2028.

“Yes or no, are you considering running for president in 2028?” Tapper asked Kelly.

“That is a good question,” Kelly answered.

“I know you want a yes or no answer,” he added. “And I’m not going to give you a yes or no one because I’m just trying to do this job, get the word out to the American people.”

Recently, Kelly has been doing speaking engagements focused on voters in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania.

In the interview, Tapper pointed out that a recent poll from the Wall Street Journal showed that Democrats are at their lowest approval rating in 35 years. In the poll, 63 percent of voters said they have an unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party.

“Why do you think your party’s struggling so much?” Tapper asked Kelly.

“I don’t put a ton of stock into polls,” Kelly claimed. “We certainly do have a problem and it’s a messaging problem. It’s important to get out there and talk to people about the issues that they care about.”

“I’m trying to improve, you know, the polling that you talked about, and just listen to voters wherever they are about, you know, what are the problems they’re dealing with and how do we fix them,” he added.

An Axios report from late last week claimed that a dozen Democrats have already visited or have plans to visit an early primary state this year. This includes Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

