VIP
We Lost Some American Icons This Week
Watch Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Obliterate His Co-Host Over This Take on the...
CNN's Segment Last Night on the Russian Collusion Hoax Was a Total Trainwreck
Law Professor Reveals Who's the '30-Point Buck Out in the Open' on Possible...
The Lib Media Attempted to Attack RFK Over Epstein. They Stepped on a...
Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Had a Masterclass Response for This Silly Question...
A Federal Appeals Court Just Blew Up One of This State's Most Disgusting...
Revenge or Justice?
DNI’s 100 Percent Transparent Response to Obama’s Disgusting Weak Sauce
American Kids Aren't Alright If They Like Socialism
GOP Senators Push for Obama Special Counsel
VIP
This Detail From the Case of the Illegal Immigrant Seen Carrying Sex...
Ozzy in the Holy Land
More Health Care Reform Is Needed
Tipsheet

We Have an Update About Transgender Athlete Participation in the US Olympics

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 25, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Marc Levy

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order banning so-called “transgender women” from competing in women’s sports. 

Advertisement

The committee made this change to their “Athlete Safety Policy” posted on Monday. The policy was dated June 18. 

"The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act," the document states.

This refers to Trump’s executive order prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. The “No Men in Women’s Sports” order mandates that male athletes must stay out of women’s sports and out of their locker rooms and other private spaces.

In a statement to NBC News U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland and President Gene Sykes confirmed the updated policy (via NBC):

"As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations," they said. "The guidance we’ve received aligns with the Ted Stevens Act, reinforcing our mandated responsibility to promote athlete safety and competitive fairness."

The updated policy "emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women," with all national governing bodies required to update their policies to align with the updated guidelines, they added.

Recommended

CNN's Segment Last Night on the Russian Collusion Hoax Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Earlier this year, when Trump signed the executive order, he stated, "From now on, women's sports will be only for women."

"The war on women's sports is over,” he added. "America rejects transgender lunacy." he added.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Segment Last Night on the Russian Collusion Hoax Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Watch Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Obliterate His Co-Host Over This Take on the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
Law Professor Reveals Who's the '30-Point Buck Out in the Open' on Possible Russiagate Charges Matt Vespa
Revenge or Justice? Victor Davis Hanson
The Lib Media Attempted to Attack RFK Over Epstein. They Stepped on a Rake Instead. Matt Vespa
Trump DOJ to NJ Judges: Sorry, but This US Attorney Is Going to Stay Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Segment Last Night on the Russian Collusion Hoax Was a Total Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement