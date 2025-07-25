We Have an Update About Transgender Athlete Participation in the US Olympics

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee will comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order banning so-called “transgender women” from competing in women’s sports.

The committee made this change to their “Athlete Safety Policy” posted on Monday. The policy was dated June 18.

"The USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities, e.g., IOC, IPC, NGBs, to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act," the document states.

This refers to Trump’s executive order prohibiting the participation of transgender girls and women in female sports. The “No Men in Women’s Sports” order mandates that male athletes must stay out of women’s sports and out of their locker rooms and other private spaces.

In a statement to NBC News U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland and President Gene Sykes confirmed the updated policy (via NBC):

"As a federally chartered organization, we have an obligation to comply with federal expectations," they said. "The guidance we’ve received aligns with the Ted Stevens Act, reinforcing our mandated responsibility to promote athlete safety and competitive fairness." The updated policy "emphasizes the importance of ensuring fair and safe competition environments for women," with all national governing bodies required to update their policies to align with the updated guidelines, they added.

Earlier this year, when Trump signed the executive order, he stated, "From now on, women's sports will be only for women."

"The war on women's sports is over,” he added. "America rejects transgender lunacy." he added.

