Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Has Been Sentenced

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 24, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, Pool

Bryan Kohberger, the man who murdered four students at the University of Idaho in 2022, received four life sentences in prison without parole. 

Townhall previously covered how Kohberger reached a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. This divided the families of the victims, as some of the families supported the plea deal and others did not. 

On Nov. 13, 2022, the four students were murdered in the middle of the night inside of a home near the University of Idaho campus. The four victims were identified as Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

There were two other roommates in the home when the murders occurred who were left unscathed. 

During Kohberger’s sentencing hearing, several family members of the victims, as well as one of the roommates who survived, gave statements. 

Kaylee Goncalves’ sister, Alivea Goncalves, told Kohberger, “You're a delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser who thought you were so much smarter than everybody else.”

"You aren't special or deep, not mysterious or exceptional. Don't ever get it twisted again. No one is scared of you today. No one is intimidated by you, no one is impressed by you, no one thinks you are important," she said.

She concluded by saying that  "Kaylee would've kicked your f------ ass.”

Kaylee Goncalves’ mother, Kristi Goncalves, said “You are officially the property of the state of Idaho, where your fellow inmates are anxiously awaiting your arrival," she said.

Kristi Goncalves topped it off with a message from her youngest daughter, Aubrie. 

“You may have received A’s in high school and college, but you’re going to be getting big D’s in prison,” she said.

Dylan Mortensen, one of the surviving roommates, said in her impact statement that “My nervous system never got the message that it is over, and it won't let me forget what he did to them."

According to the affidavit that was released when Kohberger was arrested, Mortensen saw Kohberger in her home after he killed her roommates. He walked straight past her. 

"He chose destruction. He chose evil. He feels nothing. He tried to take everything from me: my friends, my safety, my identity, my future," she said. 

