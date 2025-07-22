Hunter Biden Crashes Out Over George Clooney

In Hunter Biden’s recent interview with Andrew Callaghan, he flew off the handle over left-wing actor George Clooney, as well as others, who criticized his father during the 2024 presidential election.

“F*** him. F*** him. F*** him and everybody around him.” Biden said. “I don’t have to be f***ing nice.”

“No. 1, I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F***ing George Clooney is not a f***ing an actor…He's a brand,” he continued. “F*** you. What do you have to do with f***ing anything? Why do I have to f***ing listen to you? What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of f***ing life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out a four-page ad in the f***ing New York Times?”

Townhall previously reported how President Joe Biden’s decline was so intense that he did not recognize Clooney at a campaign fundraiser he was hosting for the president.

Biden then tore into several other Democrats, including David Axelrod and CNN host Jake Tapper.

“David Axelrod had one success in his political life and that was Barack Obama and that was because of Barack Obama,” he said, adding, “Anita Dunn has made $40-$50 million off the Democratic Party."

“Who is Jake Tapper’s audience?” Biden then asked.

“My mom,” Callaghan laughed.

“I don’t know. For real, though. I don’t even think it’s your mom anymore, because by the numbers…What influence does Jake Tapper have over anything? He has the smallest audience on cable news and beyond that, I think that the book is right now…his ratings just went to s*** after he put the book out…it was such a money grab,” he said of Tapper’s new book about President Joe Biden’s decline that led to him dropping out of the presidential race.

