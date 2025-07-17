Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua
White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported
Gavin Newsom Just Lost Another Battle to Trump
Zohran Mamdani Hobnobs With Congressional Dems...and This Take Was Particularly Interestin...
Lawmakers Propose Bill Granting Legal Status to Millions of Illegal Immigrants
Minnesota Man Who Allegedly Assassinated a State Lawmaker and Her Husband Has Been...
This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It...
Democrats Face 72 Percent Disapproval, and This Is the Plan?
Zohran Mamdani Loves Other People’s Money—Starting With His Parents'
A New Survey of the NYC Mayor's Race Dropped This Week
Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate's Claim About the 'Real Domestic Threat' Is Circulating Agai...
Hunter Biden: 'We Lost the Last Election Because...'
Democratic Reps Outraged Over Toilets at Alligator Alcatraz
Hey, Chuck, This You?
Tipsheet

US Appeals Court Allows This State to Restrict the Abortion Pill

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 17, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s decision to restrict the sale of the abortion pill in West Virginia. 

According to the Associated Press, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia affirmed the ruling by a district judge in 2023. At the time, U.S. District Court Judge Robert C. Chambers ruled that a pro-life signed off by former Gov. Jim Justice (R) took precedent over approvals for the abortion pill from former President Joe Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Advertisement

After the Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs decision in 2022, many states like West Virginia enacted pro-life laws in response to the Biden administration’s “whole-of-government” approach to promote abortion (via AP):

“For us to once again federalize the issue of abortion without a clear directive from Congress, right on the heels of Dobbs, would leave us one small step short of defiance,” 4th Circuit Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III wrote for the court.

“One can of course agree or disagree with the Dobbs decision. But that is not the point,” Wilkinson said. “At a time when the rule of law is under blunt assault, disregarding the Supreme Court is not an option.”

In a statement, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey called the decision a “big win.” 

“I defended this law as Attorney General and am proud to see a victory in this case. West Virginia can continue to enforce our pro-life laws and lead the nation in our efforts to protect life. We will always be a pro-life state!” he added.

Recommended

This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It Didn't Go As Planned Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It Didn't Go As Planned Jeff Charles
Can We Get Out of This Without a Civil War? Kurt Schlichter
Hey, Chuck, This You? Guy Benson
White House Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported Katie Pavlich
Trump Admin Strikes Another Blow Against Tren de Aragua Katie Pavlich
Democrats Face 72 Percent Disapproval, and This Is the Plan? Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Person Thought He Would Burn Down a Local GOP Headquarters – It Didn't Go As Planned Jeff Charles
Advertisement