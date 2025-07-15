Here's What Led to That SLIGHT Uptick in the Inflation Report. Everyone Simmer...
Tipsheet

Trump: AOC and Jasmine Crockett Are 'Low IQ'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 15, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump didn’t hold back when asked about Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) and Jasmine Crockett (TX) on Tuesday. 

"Look, I think she's very nice but she's very ;ow IQ, and we really don't need low IQ,” Trump said of AOC. 

“Between her & Crockett, we're going to give them both an IQ test to see who comes out best. Now, I took my test. I took a real test at Walter Reed Medical Center and I aced it. I got every one of all those questions right. Now it’s time for them to take a test." 

Last month, Trump took to his social platform, Truth Social, to call out AOC and Crockett. 

In the post, he called AOC “stupid” and “one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress.”

“When we examine her Test Scores, we will find out that she is NOT qualified for office but, nevertheless, far more qualified than Crockett, who is a seriously Low IQ individual, or Ilhan Omar, who does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all,” he said, referring to Somalia, where Omar was born.

“AOC should be forced to take the Cognitive Test that I just completed at Walter Reed Medical Center, as part of my Physical…Instead of her constant complaining, Alexandria should go back home to Queens, where I was also brought up, and straighten out her filthy, disgusting, crime ridden streets, in the District she ‘represents,’ and which she never goes to anymore,” the president added.

