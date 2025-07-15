A Colorado DA's Office Will Drop Charges Against a Sex Offender After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

Prosecutors in Colorado plan to drop charges against a registered sex offender who attempted to kidnap a child in broad daylight from school.

Townhall reported on this shocking incident when it occurred in 2024. The incident occurred at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora, Colorado.

Advertisement

In the footage, Solomon Galligan, 33, walked onto school property, approaching a group of students. Galligan then lunged at a child and fell over. Children sprinted away from him and toward teachers’ assistants.

Registered sex offender to walk free after elementary school kidnapping attempt, prosecutors say https://t.co/K1KL3fWZqW pic.twitter.com/PT58UZtRwh — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2025

At the time, Libs of TikTok claimed that Galligan was “transgender.”

Meet Solomon Galligan, a known s*x offender who was just arrested for attempting to kidnap a boy at Black Forest Hills Elementary in Colorado.



Based on his Facebook profile, Galligan also appears to be trans.



The governor of Colorado just signed Tiaras Law which allows trans… pic.twitter.com/pG9QUlgfIj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2024

On Friday, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which covers Aurora, informed FOX31 that it intends to dismiss charges against Galligan. Galligan faces one count of attempted kidnapping.

Reportedly, after his arrest, Galligan underwent a mental competency evaluation that determined he was unfit to stand trial. As a result, prosecutors claimed they have to drop the charges.

“It’s super scary to watch,” Dante White, whose child encountered the suspect, told FOX31 at the time the incident happened. He added: “I would be freaked out if that guy touched me. It was an attempted kidnapping.”

Editor's note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.