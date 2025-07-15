Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud?
Notice What's Wrong About This ABC News Tweet About the Biden Autopen Fiasco
Ex-MSNBC Analyst Highlights What's Missing From the NYT Piece on the Biden Autopen...
Absolute Cinema: Trump Refused to Leave the Stage at FIFA Club World Cup...
Another Anti-Trump Narrative Just Imploded
Shut Up, Mike Pence
Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin...
Here's Why!
United Front: U.S. and Allies Flex Military Muscle in China's Backyard
The MAHA Movement Celebrates a Sweet Win
'Based': Pentagon Pulls Military Speakers From Participating in Aspen Security Forum
VIP
Cuomo's Video Announcement Didn't Go As Planned
Trump’s Tariffs Are Bringing Us Closer to Global Free Trade
Does Zohran Mamdani Agree With His Father on Suicide Bombings?
Tipsheet

A Colorado DA's Office Will Drop Charges Against a Sex Offender After Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 15, 2025 11:00 AM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Prosecutors in Colorado plan to drop charges against a registered sex offender who attempted to kidnap a child in broad daylight from school.

Townhall reported on this shocking incident when it occurred in 2024. The incident occurred at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora, Colorado. 

Advertisement

In the footage, Solomon Galligan, 33, walked onto school property, approaching a group of students. Galligan then lunged at a child and fell over. Children sprinted away from him and toward teachers’ assistants.

At the time, Libs of TikTok claimed that Galligan was “transgender.”

On Friday, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which covers Aurora, informed FOX31 that it intends to dismiss charges against Galligan. Galligan faces one count of attempted kidnapping. 

Recommended

Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin Color Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Reportedly, after his arrest, Galligan underwent a mental competency evaluation that determined he was unfit to stand trial. As a result, prosecutors claimed they have to drop the charges.

“It’s super scary to watch,” Dante White, whose child encountered the suspect, told FOX31 at the time the incident happened. He added: “I would be freaked out if that guy touched me. It was an attempted kidnapping.”

Editor's note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin Color Jeff Charles
Did Adam Schiff Commit Mortgage Fraud? Katie Pavlich
Notice What's Wrong About This ABC News Tweet About the Biden Autopen Fiasco Matt Vespa
Shut Up, Mike Pence Matt Vespa
So, You Want to Be a Leftist, Huh Mark Lewis
Another Anti-Trump Narrative Just Imploded Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ana Navarro Just Dismissed This Person's Views on Trump Because of His Skin Color Jeff Charles
Advertisement