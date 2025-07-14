George Santos Says He May Not Survive Prison

Former Republican Rep. George Santos told Tucker Carlson in an interview that he fears that he will not make it out of prison.

“I don’t know that I’ll survive it. They’re putting me in a violent prison,” Santos said on the the episode released Friday.

“I’m not a streetwise guy. I don’t know how to fight,” he added.

“I am…this could be very much my last interview, and I’m not trying to be overdramatic here. I’m just being honest with you. I look at this as practically a death sentence to what could occur to me,” Santos said.

Santos must report to prison by July 25. On July 9, he shared a post on X claiming that he is “not suicidal.”

“I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there,” he said.

“If anything comes out suggesting otherwise, consider it a lie…full stop,” he added. “I did NOT kill myself.”

Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives in 2023 following an ethics report detailing allegations of campaign fraud and identity theft. Before this, Santos was exposed for lying about many details in his origin story, including his educational background, and claiming that his family had personal experience with the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Santos was sentenced to more than seven years of prison after he was charged with 23 counts of fraud involving wire fraud, theft of public funds, aggravated identity theft and making false statements.

