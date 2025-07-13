A Pediatrician Said That Trump Supporters Who Died in Texas Floods Deserved It. Here’s Her Apology.

This week, Townhall covered how a pediatrician was fired after she posted a comment on social media claiming that supporters of President Donald Trump who died in the Texas floods got “what they voted for.”

Dr. Christina B. Propst, a Houston-based doctor, wrote on Facebook, “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry.”

“Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts,” she added.

To be clear: this is a doctor who works with children. There are many children who died in these floods after they were swept away in their cabins at a Christian summer camp. Many others are unaccounted for.

Now, Propst said she is taking “full responsibility” for what she said. Sort of.

In a statement shared by KPRC, Propst claimed that she made the comment “before we knew that so many precious lives were lost to the terrible tragedy in Central Texas.”

“I understand my comment caused immense pain to those suffering indescribable grief and for that I am truly sorry. I would like to make clear that my regrettable comment was in no way a response to the tragic loss of human life. But the words written were mine and regardless of how they are being presented, that is a fact that I deeply regret,” she continued, before attacking how her comment was construed.

“Unfortunately, my online comment is now being shared with the false impression that I made it after the devastating loss of life was known. I did not. But again, the comment was mine and mine alone. Even in these divisive times, some things are and should remain sacred. Human life is sacred. The well-being of children is sacred,” she added. It appears Propst doesn’t seem to understand that people like her are the reason times are so “divisive.”

Then, Propst seemed to do damage-control, considering the fact that now thousands of people are aware of her political views and that it may impact the quality of care she provides.

“Politics and party affiliation should never affect the judgment or actions of any medical provider and have never affected mine. Anyone who has sat in my office, cried on my shoulder in moments of loss, afforded me the privilege of helping their child grow, or trusted me with their child’s life knows that I am tirelessly committed to children’s medical care and would never be so callous as to make such a remark about lives cut so terribly short,” she said.

“One thing on which we can all agree: The heart of every Texan breaks for each and every family shattered by this tragedy. I pray that those who are suffering find peace and comfort in the difficult days ahead and commit myself to helping the entire community heal and recover,” she concluded.

More than 160 people are missing in the aftermath of the floods. Over 110 have died, including at least 30 children.

