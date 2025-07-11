VIP
We're Not Doing 'Tolerance' Anymore
DNC Chair Makes the Position Clear: The Dems Won't Condemn Those Who Want...
Rashida Tlaib's Unhinged Tweet Got Slapped Down By This GOP Senator With a...
ICE Raid in Camarillo, CA Devolved Into a Total Circus
Trump Issues Brutal Threat to Senate Republicans Who Oppose DOGE Spending Cuts
Mahmoud Khalil Is Suing the Trump Administration. Guess How Much He's Seeking in...
'The View' Co-Host Says a 'Reckoning' Is Coming for Immigration Enforcement Agents
Washington Post CEO Has a Message for Staffers As the Outlet Heads in...
State Department Tells Employees Mass Layoffs Are Coming Soon
DHS Has a Question for Newsom After Who Was Found Working at California...
VIP
Here's How Many Illegal Aliens Need to Be Arrested Each Day Just to...
VIP
Here’s Why the Defense Department Withdrew the Nomination of This Admiral
The Education Department Will End This Illegal Biden-Era Loan Policy
John Kerry: Trump Was Right About the Border
Tipsheet

There’s More Details About America's Largest Teachers Union's Blatant Antisemitism

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 11, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

This week, Townhall covered how the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, voted to cut all ties with the Anti-Defamation League.

Advertisement

NEA has over 3 million members. The proposal was approved on Sunday to drop ADL as an education partner.

In the days that followed, disturbing video footage surfaced showing NEA members being blatantly antisemitic. 

In one video, an NEA member can be heard telling an undercover journalist that the teachers union is inclusive unless you are Jewish.

"The NEA and other organizations are overtly all about Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, Justice, Access, and everything, unless you’re Jewish," they said. This was filmed in 2024.

This individual, who is a member of the union, admitted that he took off his Star of David and focuses solely on doing his job to avoid discrimination for being Jewish. 

Recommended

'The View' Co-Host Says a 'Reckoning' Is Coming for Immigration Enforcement Agents Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

The individual continued, stating that the barbaric Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 have been “dismissed as it never happened.”

As Townhall noted, the NEA claimed that the ADF pushes the idea that any and all criticism of Israel constitutes "antisemitism.”

Editor's Note: The radical left's anti-Semitism must be called out.

Help us continue to report on and expose the rise in anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The View' Co-Host Says a 'Reckoning' Is Coming for Immigration Enforcement Agents Leah Barkoukis
The Roots of Leftist Rage Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Issues Brutal Threat to Senate Republicans Who Oppose DOGE Spending Cuts Jeff Charles
DHS Has a Question for Newsom After Who Was Found Working at California Marijuana Facility Leah Barkoukis
Washington Post CEO Has a Message for Staffers As the Outlet Heads in 'New Direction' Leah Barkoukis
This Dem Rep Tried to Slip in This Lie About Medicaid, but Scott Jennings Was Ready Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

'The View' Co-Host Says a 'Reckoning' Is Coming for Immigration Enforcement Agents Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement