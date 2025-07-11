There’s More Details About America's Largest Teachers Union's Blatant Antisemitism

This week, Townhall covered how the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, voted to cut all ties with the Anti-Defamation League.

NEA has over 3 million members. The proposal was approved on Sunday to drop ADL as an education partner.

In the days that followed, disturbing video footage surfaced showing NEA members being blatantly antisemitic.

In one video, an NEA member can be heard telling an undercover journalist that the teachers union is inclusive unless you are Jewish.

"The NEA and other organizations are overtly all about Inclusion, Diversity, Equality, Justice, Access, and everything, unless you’re Jewish," they said. This was filmed in 2024.

This undercover video was filmed during the National Education Association's 2024 annual convention. pic.twitter.com/ik1ffm0jLo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

This individual, who is a member of the union, admitted that he took off his Star of David and focuses solely on doing his job to avoid discrimination for being Jewish.

"I took off my Star of David.. I don't tell anybody at school, because it means that I won't have trust." pic.twitter.com/TKg1lx2mfu — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

The individual continued, stating that the barbaric Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 have been “dismissed as it never happened.”

The NEA passed a resolution at their annual convention last week to "not use, endorse, or publicize any materials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)," an organization founded to fight antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/bKVoJ56TMu — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 10, 2025

As Townhall noted, the NEA claimed that the ADF pushes the idea that any and all criticism of Israel constitutes "antisemitism.”

Editor's Note: The radical left's anti-Semitism must be called out.

