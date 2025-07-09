A Man Was Shot Dead After Opening Fire at a Border Patrol Facility. Here's How the White House Responded.

This week, Townhall covered how a 27-year-old man was killed after he opened fire at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda was shot dead around 5:50 a.m. after he fired off dozens of rounds at the facility.

In a statement, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that two officers and a Border Patrol employee were injured, including one shot in the knee. They all went to the hospital.

Ryan Louis Mosqueda of Michigan, 27, opened fire at the Border Patrol annex in McAllen, TX, shooting dozens of rounds while wearing tactical gear and armed with a rifle. Mosqueda was neutralized on scene.



Assaults on DHS have gone up ~700% this year. pic.twitter.com/MeaHFG9IQ3 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) July 7, 2025

Following these reports, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the rhetoric that Democrats, specifically, those like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) have used surrounding law enforcement.

"We certainly call on Democrats to tone down their rhetoric against ICE and Border Patrol agents, who, again, are everyday men and women. I would encourage AOC and other Democrats to actually meet with the United States Border Patrol," Leavitt told reporters from the White house Monday.

"These are honorable Americans who are just simply trying to do their job to enforce the law. They go home to their families every night, just like we all do, and they deserve respect and dignity for trying to enforce our nation's immigration laws and to remove public safety threats from our communities," she added.