Illegal Aliens Detail the Conditions at Alligator Alcatraz

Illegal aliens detained at “Alligator Alcatraz,” the remote migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades, recently spoke out on the conditions that they are staying in.

Advertisement

The detainees spoke to NBC 6 South Florida, claiming that they didn’t like the food and the fact that the lights are on all the time.

One illegal alien complained that "the mosquitoes are the size of elephants" & "the tents are freezing."

Illegal alien at Alligator Alcatraz says "the mosquitoes are the size of elephants" & "the tents are freezing"pic.twitter.com/PwfDZuqkFM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 8, 2025

According to CBS, another detainee said, “We're like rats in an experiment."

A third detainee said, "It's impossible to sleep with this white light that's on all day.

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that the facility would be open for business in time for President Donald Trump’s visit.

Before this, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled his plan for Alligator Alcatraz.

In the video, Uthmeier shared that the location “presents an efficient, low cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.”

“Nowhere to go. Nowhere to hide,” he explained.