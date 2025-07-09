Did You See Hakeem Jeffries' Latest Social Media Trainwreck?
Judge Accused of Aiding Illegal Immigrant Gets Some Bad News From Federal Magistrate...
Criminals Fear the Death Penalty More Than Life in Prison
The More Things Change
Is Weather the Next Weapon of Mass Destruction?
Still No Accountability for Lawfare by DOJ
Tipsheet

Illegal Aliens Detail the Conditions at Alligator Alcatraz

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | July 09, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Illegal aliens detained at “Alligator Alcatraz,” the remote migrant detention facility in the Florida Everglades, recently spoke out on the conditions that they are staying in.

The detainees spoke to NBC 6 South Florida, claiming that they didn’t like the food and the fact that the lights are on all the time. 

One illegal alien complained that "the mosquitoes are the size of elephants" & "the tents are freezing."

According to CBS, another detainee said, “We're like rats in an experiment."

A third detainee said, "It's impossible to sleep with this white light that's on all day.

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said that the facility would be open for business in time for President Donald Trump’s visit. 

Before this, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier unveiled his plan for Alligator Alcatraz. 

In the video, Uthmeier shared that the location “presents an efficient, low cost opportunity to build a temporary detention facility because you don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. If people get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons.”

“Nowhere to go. Nowhere to hide,” he explained. 

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

