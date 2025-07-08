AG Secretary Brooke Rollins Says 'There Will Be No Amnesty'

In remarks on Tuesday, US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins addressed rumors that there would be “mass amnesty” for illegal aliens in the United States.

To this, she asserted that the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts would continue.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: AG @SecRollins just addressed the mass amnesty rumors.



"There will be NO AMNESTY. The mass deportations continue..." pic.twitter.com/F50fA0PWXY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2025

That’s not all. Rollins also announced a plan to ban the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from purchasing any farmland in the United States. This also applies to other foreign adversaries.

“Today we are…taking our American farmland back. American agriculture is not just about feeding our families, but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland, stealing our research, and creating dangerous vulnerabilities in the very systems that sustain us,” she stated alongside Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The USDA’s National Farm Security Action Plan would ban Chinese nationals from buying American farmland and to “claw back what has already been purchased by China” and other adversaries.