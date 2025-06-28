So, About That Supreme Court Case on Redistricting in Louisiana...
Tipsheet

Did You Catch This Awkward Moment at a WNBA Game This Week?

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 28, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Colin Hubbard

This week, an ESPN commentator apologized for using the phrase "that's what makes America great" while on-air during the broadcast of a WNBA game.

The awkward moment occurred during a game between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces.

In the broadcast, commentator Rebecca Lobo and announcer Pam Ward were discussing a foul call. Reportedly, Lobo disagreed with the officials who made the foul call.

“They disagree with you,” Ward said to Lobo.

"They do, and I disagree with them," Lobo responded. "And that’s fine. That’s what makes America great, right, Pam Ward?”

A long silence ensued. Ward did not answer.

"I should rephrase that," Lobo said, breaking the silence.

Ward responded, "Yes,” in a hushed tone.

“But yeah, I did think –” Lobo began to say before Ward interjected.

“The difference of opinions are perfectly fine,” Ward said.

“Yes, that’s a better way to say it. Sorry about that,” Lobo added.

Ward appeared so offended by Lobo’s question that she couldn’t even respond to her. Instead of keeping the conversation going, she allowed her colleague to be left hanging and created an awkward, on-air moment viewed by thousands.

Lobo’s comments came shortly after President Donald Trump, who coined the phrase “Make America Great Again,” bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

