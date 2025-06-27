Reactions Pour in After Historic SCOTUS Ruling About Parental Rights in Education

Reactions began pouring in on Friday following the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor, a case surrounding parental rights in public education.

As Townhall covered, the high court ruled 6-3 in favor of parents who wish to withdraw their children from “woke” LGBTQ+ lessons in schools. The case surrounded a controversial policy in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland. Several parents wanted the option to opt their children out of curriculum with LGBTQ+ themes. The parents wanted this option due to their religious beliefs.

However, the school system did not allow the parents to opt their children out of these lessons. As a result, the parents, who hold religious objections to the learning materials, sued the school system, arguing that the policy infringes on their First Amendment rights.

In a video statement, US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon called the decision a “major win for religious liberty and parental rights.”

“The court rightfully held that schools cannot shut parents out or disregard their religious obligations to their children,” she added. “We are proud to see parents – not bureaucrats – reclaiming their role in raising their children according to their sincerely held religious beliefs.”

Eric Baxter, the attorney who argued and won the case, shared the following statement:

“This is a historic victory for parental rights in Maryland and across America. Kids shouldn’t be forced into conversations about drag queens, pride parades, or gender transitions without their parents’ permission. Today, the Court restored common sense and made clear that parents—not government—have the final say in how their children are raised.”

Kelsey Reinhardt, the president and CEO of CatholicVote, chimed in as well.

“It should alarm every American that such a case needed the intervention of the nation’s highest court. It is worth stating clearly that the state cannot raise your child better than you. Parents, not politicians or activists, are the primary educators of their children,” Reinhardt said. “The Court’s ruling sends a clear and powerful message: America still respects the rights of parents to raise their children in line with their faith and conscience. And school boards have no business putting ideology over families.”