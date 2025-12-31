Byron Donalds Drops Devastating Ad Hammering Tim Walz Over Somalian Fraud Scandal

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-19), who is running for governor, released a campaign ad targeting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for failing to prevent widespread government welfare fraud.

The ad features a video montage of several reports about the fraud issue and shows a clip of Walz saying he can be a “knucklehead” at times.

Donalds’ campaign announced the ad in a press release in which it pointed out that the federal government “ estimates as much as $9 billion in taxpayer dollars funding the scheme, making it the largest fraud case in U.S. history.”

Ryan Smith, Donalds’ chief strategist said it is no surprise that “self-described ‘knucklehead’ Tim Walz presided over the largest fraud case in US history” and that Walz’s incompetence shows “what unchecked Democrat governance looks like: taxpayer money recklessly shoveled out the door, zero accountability, and turning a blind eye to the warning signs.”

We need to shut off the spigot and conduct full, top-to-bottom audits of every one of these programs. What happened under Walz’s watch isn’t shocking; it’s expected. Democrats don’t just tolerate this chaos, they create it. They don’t care where the money ends up, as long as it keeps flowing. Governor Walz should pack his bags and resign NOW. As Governor of Florida, Byron Donalds will safeguard taxpayer dollars and ensure justice is served to anyone who tries to rip off our citizens.

It's no surprise self-described “knucklehead” Tim Walz presided over the largest fraud case in US history. pic.twitter.com/UEq1iDs06N — Byron War Room (@ByronWarRoom) December 31, 2025

The Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it was freezing federal childcare funding going to Minnesota until it properly addresses the fraud issues that have come to light over recent weeks.

Gov. Walz responded to the development by accusing the Trump administration of “politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans.”

This is Trump’s long game.



We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue - but this has been his plan all along.



He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans. https://t.co/7ByWjeXxu0 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) December 31, 2025

Donalds announced his candidacy for governor in February and was endorsed by President Donald Trump even before he entered the race. The candidate has positioned himself as a MAGA champion dedicated to building on current Gov. Ron DeSantis’ progress.

The lawmaker has amassed a considerable $40 million war chest and is currently leading the polls in the Republican primary race.

