Senator Moreno Introduces Resolution to Nominate President Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 25, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File

Ohio GOP Sen. Bernie Moreno will introduce a resolution on Wednesday calling on the Senate to formally nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. 

This comes after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, prompted by Trump

“President Trump just pulled off what neocons and Democrat globalists have failed to do for decades: peace in the Middle East with Iran’s nuclear arsenal decimated – all with no American boots on the ground, American casualties, or injuries,” Moreno said in a statement. 

“President Trump is delivering exactly what he promised, the era of regime change and Forever wars abroad is over. Now it’s time for the world to recognize the obvious truth and award him the Nobel Peace Prize,” he added.

The Nobel Peace Prize recognizes individuals and organizations that have “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” This was outlined in Alfred Nobel’s will. 

In Moreno’s resolution, he outlined the fact that former Democratic President Barack Obama was awarded the prize for his alleged ‘‘extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” However, this included the deaths of thousands of people, something that should have disqualified him from receiving the prize, Moreno noted.

“[There] has been no attempt to revoke the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to President Obama…Iran continued to pose a threat to Israel, the United States, and all peace-loving nations after President Obama allowed Iran to take advantage of the United States through the nuclear agreement…the only action ordered by President Trump was a precision strike on 3 nuclear sites in Iran; Whereas those strikes  resulted in no casualties," the resolution details.

“Those strikes further brought about ceasefire between Israel and Iran,” it adds.

Moreno hinted at this resolution on X earlier this week, simply writing “Nobel Peace Price” with a post from Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

