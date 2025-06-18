Gavin Newsom Launched a Substack

California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched his own Substack page this week.

Predictably, he made his first post directed at President Donald Trump. The piece is titled: “Trump is trying to destroy our democracy. Do not let him.”

The piece started out with Newsom slamming the Trump administration for conducting raids to round up illegal aliens across the Golden State.

“Several people taken in the raids were deported the same day they were arrested, raising serious due process concerns,” Newsom wrote. “While California is no stranger to immigration enforcement, what we’re seeing is a dangerous ploy for headlines by an administration that believes in cruelty and intimidation. Instead of focusing on undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records and border security – a strategy both parties have long supported – the Trump administration is pushing mass deportations, targeting hardworking immigrant families, regardless of their roots or risk, in order to meet quotas."

As a result of these raids, Californians came out in droves to protest ICE, Newsom noted. He mentioned that there was violence.

As Townhall covered, President Donald Trump called in the Marines and the National Guard over the protests.

In Newsom’s piece, he claimed that Trump “illegally commandeered 4,000 of our state’s National Guard members to deploy on our streets.”

“Then, at a moment best timed to further inflame the situation, he deployed more than 700 active duty U.S. Marines. These are men and women trained in foreign combat, not domestic law enforcement,” he claimed.

“The deployment of federal soldiers in L.A. doesn’t protect our communities – it traumatizes them. Kids are afraid to attend their own graduations. People are afraid to go to work. They are arresting dishwashers, gardeners, and seamstresses. These are not criminals, these are families; this is not public safety, this is tyranny,” he claimed.

Newsom boasted that he was suing the Trump administration over this.

“We are in a perilous moment. We have a sitting president who believes he is bound by no law, including our Constitution,” he claimed.

On X, Newsom touted his new Substack.

Just launched on Substack.



We have to flood the zone and continue to cut through the right wing disinformation machine.



Follow & tune in for my first live conversation with @AaronParnas at 11:30am PT today! https://t.co/obyv4f8x1x pic.twitter.com/iGQ6SYvpi8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 17, 2025

Earlier this year, Newsom launched his own podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom,” where he interviews conservatives.