The Trump Organization Enters the Phone Market

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 16, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

On Monday, the Trump Organization unveiled a mobile phone plan and a $499 smartphone that will launch in September. 

The new cell service, Trump Mobile, will offer an unlimited talk, text and data plan for $47.45 per month. These figures correspond to President Donald Trump’s years as president. 

Additionally, Trump Mobile will include roadside assistance and a Telehealth and Pharmacy perk.

The Trump Mobile “T1” phone appears to be gold with an American flag on the back. Trump Mobile’s customer service will be based in the United States.

This new business venture was announced by Donald Trump Jr. at Trump Tower in New York City. This commemorated ten years since President Trump announced that he was running for president. 

Trump Jr. asserted that with Trump Mobile, “we’re going to be introducing an entire package of products.”

“We think we’re going to be giving something unique to the American people,” he said, pointing out that the unlimited texting would apply for 100 countries around the world.

