Tipsheet

GOP Senator Owns Jake Tapper About the So-Called ‘Maryland Man’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 13, 2025 2:00 PM
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

In a live interview this week, Republican Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno took down left-wing CNN host Jake Tapper in a conversation about the so-called “Maryland Man” who got deported to El Salvador. 

In the interview, Moreno asserted that the illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was convicted of “awful crimes” before he was deported for being in the United States illegally. Townhall covered how many Democrats flew to El Salvador to advocate for his release. 

Democrats flew to El Salvador to assist Garcia despite the fact that judges previously stated that he is a member of the violent gang MS-13.

As Moreno was describing Garcia’s background, Tapper cut him off. 

“What crimes was he [Garcia] convicted of?” Tapper pressed. 

“He came into this country illegally…you can’t come to this country illegally.” 

“But the judge said he couldn’t be deported back to El Salvador.”

“Think about how insane that is. We’re using taxpayer dollars to bring an El Salvadorian citizen back to the US only to re-deport to one of a hundred other countries. This is insane…as a legal immigrant to the country, can we please agree that we want to respect our laws and reward the people who patiently wait in line and stop advocating for people who skip the line and break our laws to come here?” Moreno said. 

“We are a country of immigrants, but we can’t be a country of illegal immigrants,” he added.

As Townhall noted, Garcia was brought back to the United States to face human smuggling charges. 

