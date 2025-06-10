Kilmar Abrego Garcia Will Return to the US to Face Charges. Sen. Van Hollen Offered His Response.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the so-called “Maryland man” who was living in the United States illegally and got deported to El Salvador, will be brought back to the states to face charges.

As Townhall covered, several Democrats traveled to El Salvador after Garcia was deported to advocate for his release to bring him back to the US. Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen was the first to do so, and it started a trend of congressional Democrats traveling to advocate for Garcia.

News broke late last week that Garcia, who has ties to the violent gang MS-13, would be returning to the United States.

To face criminal charges, that is.

Garcia allegedly smuggled illegal aliens in the United States.

Sen. Van Hollen appeared in an interview on MSNBC where he reacted to this.

“Bringing him [Garcia] back to the United States and having his case processed in a court of law is a victory for our Constitution and due process,” Van Hollen said, not acknowledging the fact that Garcia is returning because he’s an alleged human smuggler.

“Remember, President Trump and the Trump administration said that he would never step foot in the United States again. I have said from the beginning that this case is not about this particular individual, Abrego Garcia, it’s about his constitutional rights,” Van Hollen said.

🚨 NEW — Democrat Chris Van Hollen celebrates Kilmar Abrego Garcia being returned to the United States...



...Where he'll face criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/icX0eF0fzY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2025

Van Hollen issued a statement on the matter late last week.

“For months the Trump Administration flouted the Supreme Court and our Constitution. Today, they appear to have finally relented to our demands for compliance with court orders and with the due process rights afforded to everyone in the United States. As I have repeatedly said, this is not about the man, it’s about his constitutional rights – and the rights of all. The Administration will now have to make its case in the court of law, as it should have all along,” he said.