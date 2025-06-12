A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference
We’re Getting Closer to Knowing Who Is Funding the Riots
Shut Your Hole, Padilla: Dem Senator's Response to Ejection From DHS Presser Is...
Justice Department Alleges This State Lawmaker Used a Biden-Themed Username to Distribute...
The Abortion Pill Lie: 40,960 Emergency Room Visits in Five Years
Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump
Scott Jennings Expertly Lays Out Why People Are Fleeing California
'Oh No, Not Work!' Progressives Mock the Very People They Claim to Fight...
Humanitarian Group Attacked by Hamas in Gaza Rightfully Blames Hamas
Walz Refuses to Apologize After Calling ICE Agents 'Donald Trump's Modern-Day Gestapo'
Micron Invests $200 Billion Into American Semiconductor Development
Trump Commends National Guard, Marines for LA Response
Erin Molan: A Modern Righteous Gentile and Role Model
VIP
Simone Biles’ Pro-Transgender Athlete Stance May Have Backfired
Tipsheet

Trump Fires Off on 'Numbskull' Jerome Powell Again

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 12, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Speaking to reporters from the White House on Thursday, President Donald Trump ripped into Jerome Powell, who spearheads the Federal Reserve.

In Trump’s remarks, he explained that he may have to “force something” on the Fed, presumably to get Powell out.

Advertisement

“We’re going to spend $600 billion a year because of one numbskull that sits here, ‘I don’t see enough reason to cut the rates now.’… I explained to him, ‘Look, if inflation went up, cut your rates now, there’s no inflation,’” Trump said, referring to Powell, adding that gasoline and prices are down.

“Let’s say there’s inflation a year from now. Raise your rates. I don’t mind. Raise your rates…You don’t have to keep them up here…I may have to force something…Unlike Biden, I stay awake at night thinking about how to save our country,” Trump added.

In April, Townhall covered  how Trump wrote on Truth Social that Powell is “always too late and wrong.” 

“Powell’s termination cannot come fast enough!” he said at the time.

Recommended

A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Shortly after,  Trump told journalists in the Oval Office that “If I ask him to, he’ll be out of there,” referring to Powell. 

“If I want him out, he’ll be out of there real fast, believe me,” Trump asserted. Powell’s tenure ends in 2026.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference Katie Pavlich
Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Expertly Lays Out Why People Are Fleeing California Jeff Charles
We’re Getting Closer to Knowing Who Is Funding the Riots Katie Pavlich
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
If You Thought Service at Home Depot Was Bad Before... Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Democrat Senator Just Got Thrown Out of Noem's Press Conference Katie Pavlich
Advertisement