Eric Adams Gives a Warning About Potential Anti-ICE Protests in NYC

This week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) spoke out against the anti-ICE riots happening in Los Angeles, adding that such protests in the Big Apple would “not be tolerated.”

Adams made the remarks in a press conference on Monday with New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“The escalation of protests in Los Angeles over the last couple of days is unacceptable and would not be tolerated if attempted in our city,” Adams stated.

“I want to assure all New Yorkers that we have the best police department in the world. Men and women who are prepared to handle any issues that may arise, especially when we are faced with deep division in our society,” Adams said.

Tisch then added that the city has “no tolerance” for the type of behavior that is being displayed in Los Angeles.

“Let me be crystal clear: We have no tolerance for violence, none. We have no tolerance for property damage. We have no tolerance for people blocking entrances to buildings or blocking driveways or blocking cars from moving. And any attacks against law enforcement will be met with a swift and decisive response from the NYPD,” Tisch said. “We are responsible for public safety and maintaining order in this city. And we will never abdicate that responsibility.”

Since the weekend, radical left-wing anti-ICE protesters have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles. So much so that President Donald Trump called in the National Guard to disperse the crowds.

As Townhall covered, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back against Trump’s decision to call in the military.

This morning, President Trump deployed the National Guard into Los Angeles.



Deploying federalized troops on the heels of these raids is a chaotic escalation.



The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it’s felt in our communities and within our families… — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 8, 2025