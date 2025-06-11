This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insuffer...
Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career
We Know Why the GOP Has Taken the Reins on the Immigration Issue....
The Atrocious Response These Dems Gave to This Question Sort of Answered It
Elon Musk Makes a Shocking Admission About His Feud With Donald Trump
Trump Makes the Call—Newsom Makes It Up
Dozens of Republican AGs Back Trump’s Response to LA Riots
RFK Jr. Took a Major Step to Restore Public Trust in Vaccines
Trump Has a Huge Update on Trade Deal With China
VIP
Here's How Musk's Feud With Trump Affected His Favorability Rating Among Republicans
Do It for the Good of the People
Here's Why Newsom Threw a Hissy Fit Over DeSantis
Maxine Waters Told Quite the Lie About the LA Riots. Here's How Speaker...
L.A. Riots and the Insane World of Democrat Politicians
Tipsheet

Eric Adams Gives a Warning About Potential Anti-ICE Protests in NYC

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 11, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

This week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) spoke out against the anti-ICE riots happening in Los Angeles, adding that such protests in the Big Apple would “not be tolerated.”

Advertisement

Adams made the remarks in a press conference on Monday with New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

“The escalation of protests in Los Angeles over the last couple of days is unacceptable and would not be tolerated if attempted in our city,” Adams stated.

“I want to assure all New Yorkers that we have the best police department in the world. Men and women who are prepared to handle any issues that may arise, especially when we are faced with deep division in our society,” Adams said.

Tisch then added that the city has “no tolerance” for the type of behavior that is being displayed in Los Angeles.

“Let me be crystal clear: We have no tolerance for violence, none. We have no tolerance for property damage. We have no tolerance for people blocking entrances to buildings or blocking driveways or blocking cars from moving. And any attacks against law enforcement will be met with a swift and decisive response from the NYPD,” Tisch said. “We are responsible for public safety and maintaining order in this city. And we will never abdicate that responsibility.”

Since the weekend, radical left-wing anti-ICE protesters have wreaked havoc in Los Angeles. So much so that President Donald Trump called in the National Guard to disperse the crowds.

Recommended

Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As Townhall covered, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back against Trump’s decision to call in the military.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career Matt Vespa
This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insufferable Matt Vespa
Maxine Waters Told Quite the Lie About the LA Riots. Here's How Speaker Johnson Responded. Rebecca Downs
Trump Has a Huge Update on Trade Deal With China Leah Barkoukis
Gavin Newsom Addressed the Nation Tonight. It Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa
We Know Why the GOP Has Taken the Reins on the Immigration Issue. It'll Shock Libs. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Victor Davis Hanson Might Have Ended Gavin Newsom's Political Career Matt Vespa
Advertisement