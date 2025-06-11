This Clip From NYC's Anti-ICE Unrest Truly Captures White Libs...and It's Totally Insuffer...
Here's Why Newsom Threw a Hissy Fit Over DeSantis

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 11, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

This week, President Donald Trump sent Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles in an effort to disperse the radical left-wing anti-ICE riots destroying the city. 

As Townhall covered, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass came out against Trump’s decision to deploy troops to the City of Angels. 

That’s not all. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said on Tuesday that the state’s Division of Emergency Management offered to send the state guard to California to help disperse the riots.

Predictably, Newsom rejected this offer and his office accused DeSantis of trying to “inflame” the situation.

“Given the guard were not needed in the first place, we declined Governor DeSantis’ attempt to inflame an already chaotic situation made worse by his party’s leader,” Newsom spokesperson Diana Crofts-Pelayo told the Miami Herald in an emailed statement.

Earlier this week, Newsom tried to deliver a big address about the situation in Los Angeles. As Townhall reported, there were technical difficulties and there was no sound. 

One remark that was captured was Newsom claiming that he would continue “fighting on behalf of our people – ALL our people,” insinuating that he believes fighting should continue to protect the “rights” of illegal aliens.

