VIP
Not the Libertarians Again
This Dem Senator Is the Only One in His Party Telling the Truth...
Is This the Person Who Was Doxing ICE Agents? Here's What Happened Him.
Here's What Stunned a Fox News Reporter Covering the LA Riots Last Night
CNN's Brian Stelter Delivered a Media Warning About the LA Riots That Was...
Who Is Funding the LA Riots? Kash Patel Is Getting to the Bottom...
Here's Everything You Should Know About the Indictment Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia
Israel Has an Update on Greta Thunberg
Another Chinese National Accused of Smuggling Biological Material From Wuhan Into the US
VIP
Brace Yourselves for What the Left Has Planned This Saturday All Across America
The Medicaid Myth Democrats Love—and Republicans Shouldn’t Fall For
More Trouble for Harvard? House Committee Members Investigating University for Hiring Prac...
Here's What Tom Homan Has to Say About Arresting Gavin Newsom
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Will Return to the US to Face Charges. Sen. Van...
Tipsheet

Macron Speaks About Trump's Plan to Acquire Greenland

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 10, 2025 11:00 AM
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about President Donald Trump’s ambitions to acquire Greenland. 

In remarks in Nice, Macron claimed, "Greenland is not for taking, and neither are Antarctica nor the high seas for sale," according to POLITICO.

Advertisement

Macron is set to visit Greenland in the coming days. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. There, he will have meetings to discuss climate change. 

Many times, Trump has spoken about Greenland joining the United States. He mentioned this during his joint address to Congress earlier this month. 

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future. And, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America. We need Greenland for national security and even international security. We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it. But, we need it really for international world security. I think we’re gonna get it. One way or another, we’re gonna get it,” he said.

Recommended

Is This the Person Who Was Doxing ICE Agents? Here's What Happened Him. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she spoke to President-elect Donald Trump and explained “it is up to Greenland itself to make a decision on independence.” 

In 2019, Trump said that purchasing Greenland would be “strategically interesting” for the United States. 

Tags: GREENLAND

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This the Person Who Was Doxing ICE Agents? Here's What Happened Him. Matt Vespa
The LA Chaos Is an Illusion and Trump Will Not Fall for It Kurt Schlichter
Who Is Funding the LA Riots? Kash Patel Is Getting to the Bottom of It. Jeff Charles
Here's What Stunned a Fox News Reporter Covering the LA Riots Last Night Matt Vespa
This Dem Senator Is the Only One in His Party Telling the Truth About the LA Riots Matt Vespa
Here's What Tom Homan Has to Say About Arresting Gavin Newsom Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This the Person Who Was Doxing ICE Agents? Here's What Happened Him. Matt Vespa
Advertisement