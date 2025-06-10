Macron Speaks About Trump's Plan to Acquire Greenland

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about President Donald Trump’s ambitions to acquire Greenland.

In remarks in Nice, Macron claimed, "Greenland is not for taking, and neither are Antarctica nor the high seas for sale," according to POLITICO.

Macron is set to visit Greenland in the coming days. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. There, he will have meetings to discuss climate change.

Emmanuel Macron said Monday that Greenland is "not for the taking" in a not-so-veiled swipe at Donald Trump's continued threats to annex the Arctic island.https://t.co/fzC2kPxRhp — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) June 9, 2025

Many times, Trump has spoken about Greenland joining the United States. He mentioned this during his joint address to Congress earlier this month.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future. And, if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America. We need Greenland for national security and even international security. We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it. But, we need it really for international world security. I think we’re gonna get it. One way or another, we’re gonna get it,” he said.

Trump says we will be getting Greenland “one way or another” pic.twitter.com/svJJC0JtCx — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2025

Earlier this year, Townhall covered how Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that she spoke to President-elect Donald Trump and explained “it is up to Greenland itself to make a decision on independence.”

In 2019, Trump said that purchasing Greenland would be “strategically interesting” for the United States.