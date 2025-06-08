Tom Homan Hammers Whiny Newsom
Tipsheet

Woman Declared Dead, Moved Into Coffin, Turns Out to Be Alive

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 08, 2025 12:30 PM
BULLIT MARQUEZ

A horrifying series of events unfolded in the Czech Republic recently. 

An 88-year-old woman declared dead by a coroner after her husband found her unresponsive in bed was being placed in a coffin when morticians discovered that she was alive. 

Reportedly, the husband told emergency dispatchers that  “she didn’t move, she didn’t breathe.” Paramedics arrived on scene and confirmed the woman was deceased. The coroners who arrived also confirmed she was deceased. 

Undertakers were called to move the woman into a coffin. 

The husband told the news outlet Blesk that “the workers transferred her to the coffin, and when they were right here in the apartment in the hallway by the door, they found out she was alive.”

That’s when an ambulance was called to transport the woman to the hospital.

Reportedly, this is known as the “Lazarus Effect,” named after the story in the Bible where Jesus raises his friend Lazarus from the dead.

In these scenarios, a person generally suffers from cardiac arrest and does not show signs of life. A while later, the patient will begin to show signs of life.

In 2008, an American woman named Velma Thomas suffered cardiac arrest and was hospitalized. Following this, she suffered two heart attacks. 

After her health showed major signs of decline, she was disconnected from a ventilator. 

Ten minutes later, she woke up from her “clinical death state,” which she’d been in for 17 hours, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Reportedly, Thomas woke up as medical staff was preparing to collect her organs to donate.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

