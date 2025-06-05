Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All...
Is This Why Elon Musk Is Throwing a Tantrum?
Chuck Schumer Outburst About Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Shows the Dems Have Nothing
Again, No One Believes You, Joe
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives
Are People Getting Dumber?
Columbia University Faces Academic Death Sentence for Ignoring Antisemitism
At Minimum: They Go to Jail!
Three Little Words
VIP
Trump 'Very Pleased to Announce' He Agrees With Elizabeth Warren on This Issue
5th Anniversary of the Death of George Floyd -- The Damage Continues, Part...
Urgent Need for Red Flag
Trump's Agenda Versus His Opponents'
United States Provides Lone Veto for UN's Vote on Ceasefire in Gaza
Tipsheet

Hegseth Ordered the Navy to Remove a Gay Rights Activist's Name From a Ship. Newsom Responded.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 05, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

This week, reports broke that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered the United States Navy to remove the name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk from a vessel. 

Advertisement

Hegseth ordered this at the start of so-called “Pride Month.”

The news was first reported by CBS News:

The documents obtained by CBS News also show other vessels named after prominent leaders are also on the Navy's renaming "recommended list." 

Among them are the USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, USNS Harriet Tubman, USNS Dolores Huerta, USNS Lucy Stone, USNS Cesar Chavez and USNS Medgar Evers.

ABC News reported that a defense official said that the decision was intentional and planned for the beginning of “Pride Month.” 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom chimed in on the decision on X.

“The right’s cancel culture is at it again,” Newsom claimed. 

“A cowardly act from a man desperate to distract us from his inability to lead the Pentagon,” he added.

California Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi sounded off on the decision, as well.

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"The reported decision by the Trump Administration to change the names of the USNS Harvey Milk and other ships in the John Lewis-class is a shameful, vindictive erasure of those who fought to break down barriers for all to chase the American Dream," Pelosi told CBS News in a statement. 

This is the latest move in the Trump administration’s efforts to remove wokeness from the United States military, which has been on President Donald Trump’s radar since the beginning of his term.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how the U.S. Army will alter the records of transgender soldiers to show only their sex at birth. Additionally, the use of preferred pronouns would be done away with. 

Before this, the Pentagon gave its final warning to transgender service members to leave on their own accord or that they will be pushed out. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
The Reactions to Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Were Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Is This Why Elon Musk Is Throwing a Tantrum? Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Is Shooting Inside the Ship on the DOGE Cuts for All the Wrong Reasons Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer Outburst About Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Shows the Dems Have Nothing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement