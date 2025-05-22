This Military Branch Plans to Change Transgender Service Members' Records to Reflect Their Biological Sex

Big changes are coming for transgender service members in the US Army.

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, U.S. Army will alter the records of transgender soldiers to show only their sex at birth. This internal guidance was shared with the outlet. The guidance listed steps that the branch will take to push transgenders out of the service.

"Commanders will take immediate measures to update personnel records and administrative systems to reflect biological sex for all individuals," the 14-page memo stated.

The memo also stated that the use of so-called “preferred pronouns” would be no more (via Reuters):

The Army's latest memo detailed other steps beyond the records change to reflect the soldier's sex at birth, alterations it said would be carried out by the Army's Human Resources Command. The Army document said that pronoun use when referring to individuals "must reflect their biological sex." "In keeping with good order and discipline, salutations (e.g., addressing a senior officer as "sir" or "ma'am")," the document stated.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that the Pentagon gave its final warning to transgender service members to leave on their own accord or that they will be pushed out.

Reportedly, on May 12, the Pentagon detailed its plans to stop so-called “gender-affirming care” for transgender troops. “Gender-affirming care” encompasses hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.

This is all part of the Trump administration’s efforts to remove transgenders from the United States military, which has been on President Donald Trump’s radar since the beginning of his term.