ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
The MAGA and America First Agenda Is Stronger Than Ever Before
Pro-Trump GOP Group Unleashes Six-Figure Ad Buy in Critical Swing Districts After Trump’s...
Ed Martin Named the Top Three Suspects in the Biden Autopen Fiasco
Here's What Lee Zeldin Said to Adam Schiff That Caused Him to Suffer...
Sick Perversion of the Woke Left: 5th Grade Christian Girl Has Bible Verses...
The Trump Administration's Efforts to Overhaul the Education System Just Hit a Major...
Scott Jennings Dropped a Truth Bomb About Trump Sending 'Heinous' Criminals to South...
NRCC on 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Vote: House Dems 'Just Signed Their Own Political...
There's Another Gut-Wrenching Detail About the Assassination of the Two Israeli Embassy St...
VIP
It's No Coincidence MSM Used This Word to Describe Trump's Meeting With South...
BREAKING: The House Passes Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Speaker Johnson Gets the Job Done on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
One Country Just Passed a Law Cracking Down on the Controversial 'OnlyFans' Platform
Tipsheet

This Military Branch Plans to Change Transgender Service Members' Records to Reflect Their Biological Sex

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 22, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Big changes are coming for transgender service members in the US Army. 

According to an exclusive report from Reuters, U.S. Army will alter the records of transgender soldiers to show only their sex at birth. This internal guidance was shared with the outlet. The guidance listed steps that the branch will take to push transgenders out of the service.  

Advertisement

"Commanders will take immediate measures to update personnel records and administrative systems to reflect biological sex for all individuals," the 14-page memo stated. 

The memo also stated that the use of so-called “preferred pronouns” would be no more (via Reuters):

The Army's latest memo detailed other steps beyond the records change to reflect the soldier's sex at birth, alterations it said would be carried out by the Army's Human Resources Command.

The Army document said that pronoun use when referring to individuals "must reflect their biological sex."

"In keeping with good order and discipline, salutations (e.g., addressing a senior officer as "sir" or "ma'am")," the document stated.

Earlier this month, reports indicated that the Pentagon gave its final warning to transgender service members to leave on their own accord or that they will be pushed out. 

Recommended

Ed Martin Named the Top Three Suspects in the Biden Autopen Fiasco Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Reportedly, on May 12, the Pentagon detailed its plans to stop so-called “gender-affirming care” for transgender troops. “Gender-affirming care” encompasses hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.

This is all part of the Trump administration’s efforts to remove transgenders from the United States military, which has been on President Donald Trump’s radar since the beginning of his term.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ed Martin Named the Top Three Suspects in the Biden Autopen Fiasco Matt Vespa
Let’s Roll the Dice on Primarying These RINOs Kurt Schlichter
Scott Jennings Dropped a Truth Bomb About Trump Sending 'Heinous' Criminals to South Sudan Jeff Charles
The Trump Administration's Efforts to Overhaul the Education System Just Hit a Major Roadblock Jeff Charles
CNN: Those Chants About Killing White Farmers Don't Really Mean That Matt Vespa
Here's What Lee Zeldin Said to Adam Schiff That Caused Him to Suffer a Meltdown Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ed Martin Named the Top Three Suspects in the Biden Autopen Fiasco Matt Vespa
Advertisement