Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out
The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost
Boulder Terrorist Posted This Disturbing Video Just Before Attacking Israel Supporters
Check This Supreme Court Ruling Out, You Feckless Anti-Gunner Tyrants
Trump Is Ending Controversial TSA Surveillance Program That Targeted Tulsi Gabbard
The UN Twists Sexual Violence Allegations to Demonize Israel and Stoke Global Outrage
The Latest Media 'Discovery' – It Turns Out Karine Jean-Pierre Was Not Very...
Trump Is Right: Keep Out the Tyrants, Traffickers, and Terrorists
Trump Pushes China to the Table — Trade Talks Back On
ICE Arrests Suspected al Qaeda Member
ICE Made the Most Illegal Immigrant Arrests in a Single Day This Week
Legitimate Israeli and American Concerns About a Nuclear Deal with Iran
'Dumb': KJP's Former Colleagues Have Some Thoughts About Her Book About Abandoning the...
SCOTUS Delivers Major Victory for Religious Liberty
Tipsheet

SCOTUS Sides With Straight Woman in Bombshell ‘Reverse Discrimination’ Case

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | June 05, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) handed down a decision surrounding a straight woman’s “reverse discrimination” case against her former employer. 

Advertisement

The High Court ruled unanimously that the plaintiff, Marlean Ames, faced a higher hurdle to sue her former employer than if she’d been gay. The ruling states that members of a majority group do not need to show “background circumstances” in addition to normal requirements to prove a claim under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects Americans from employment discrimination based on race, religion, sex, national origin, etc.

SCOTUS rejected a lower court’s ruling that Ames could not sue the Ohio Department of Youth Services because she’d failed to provide “background circumstances” showing the department was discriminating “against the majority.”

Ames, who worked for Youth Services for 20 years, sued because she’d been passed over for promotions and demoted in favor of gay colleagues (via The Hill):

Ohio’s Department of Youth Services hired Ames in 2004 and a decade later promoted her to become administrator of the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA). 

In 2019, she interviewed for another job at the department but was not hired. Her gay supervisor suggested she retire, and days later, Ames was demoted with a significant pay cut. A 25-year-old gay man was then promoted to become PREA administrator. And months later, the department chose a gay woman for the role Ames unsuccessfully applied for.

A three-judge 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel agreed Ames would’ve prevailed if she was a gay woman. But they ruled against her since she didn’t meet the additional requirement as part of a minority group.

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“We conclude that Title VII does not impose such a heightened standard on majority-group plaintiffs,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote for the court. "And nothing Ohio has said, in its brief or at oral argument, persuades us otherwise." 

Xiao Wang, the director of the University of Virginia’s Supreme Court Litigation Clinic who argued before the justices on Ames’s behalf, was happy with the court’s decision.

“I think that this has been a long process and ultimately a journey,” Wang said in an interview with The Hill. “We’re really happy the Supreme Court ruled in our favor.”

Editor's Note: Despite the woke ideology of the radical left, the Supreme Court has ruled discrimination against the majority is unconstitutional. Discrimination is discrimination. Plain and simple. 

Support Townhall as we continue to report on SCOTUS and defend our rights. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Trump's Patience With Musk Has Run Out Katie Pavlich
The Supreme Court Unanimously Tells Mexico to Get Lost Katie Pavlich
'Original Sin': It's Worse Than the Authors Know Ann Coulter
Trump Is Ending Controversial TSA Surveillance Program That Targeted Tulsi Gabbard Jeff Charles
'Dumb': KJP's Former Colleagues Have Some Thoughts About Her Book About Abandoning the Democratic Party Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Courts Are Courting Disaster by Alienating Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement