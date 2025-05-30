Democrat Senator: Concerns About Transgender Athletes Are 'Legitimate'

This week, Arizona Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego said that concerns about so-called “transgender” athletes are “legitimate.”

“As a parent of a daughter, I think it’s legitimate that parents are worried about the safety of their daughters, and I think it’s legitimate for us to be worried also about fair competition. And I think the parents of these trans children also are worried legitimately about the health and wellness of their kids,” Gallego said in an interview with The Dispatch published on Thursday.

Advertisement

Gallego added that separations between men and women in sports should be left up to the “local institutions.”

He also said that transgender athletes should be told, “Hey, listen, we love you. We want you to be part of our community, but this is just the one place you can’t play, and let’s find other activities for you to be involved.”

Gallego isn’t the first Democrat in recent months to deviate from the Democratic Party on this issue.

This year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said on his podcast that he believes it’s “deeply unfair” for men who think they are women to compete in women’s sports.

As Townhall covered, Newsom said, “It is an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair.”

Additionally, in an interview with The New York Times, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that Democrats focus too much on issues that do not resonate with most of America. Allowing transgenders to compete in women’s sports is one of them, he said, as Townhall covered.

“Democrats spend way too much time trying not to offend anyone rather than being brutally honest about the challenges many Americans face,” he told the newspaper. “I have two little girls, I don’t want them getting run over on a playing field by a male or formerly male athlete, but as a Democrat I’m supposed to be afraid to say that.”