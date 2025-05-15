Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face
What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon...
Is RFK Jr. Showing His Pro-Life Chops? HHS Launches Investigation Into Hospital.
Why Dems’ Rage Doesn’t Matter
VIP
House Democrat Demonstrates Cluelessness on What Suppressors Do
Trump Weighs in on the 'Big Case' Before the Supreme Court Today
Democrat Congressman Introduces Legislation to Codify This Trump Executive Order
A Familiar Face Was Arrested at a Senate Committee Hearing on Wednesday
VIP
Homan Demolishes AOC After She Accuses Trump Administration Officials of Breaking the Law
There He Goes Again: Cynical Gavin Newsom Repudiates Another Element of His Own...
Is the DOGE Caucus in Congress 'Dead'?
Dan Goldman Tried to Question Kristi Noem About Kilmar Abrego Garcia at a...
The Problem With Pete Buttigieg's 'Due Process' Sermon
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer
Tipsheet

A Massachusetts School District Provided a Math Assignment on 'Systematic Racism'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 15, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Newton Public Schools in Massachusetts provided ninth-grade students with a math assignment about “systematic racism,” according to documents obtained by Defending Education (DE).

Advertisement

DE exclusively shared with Townhall the assignment from May 12, 2025. The assignment was focused on incarceration rates of people who were white, black, and Hispanic. One part of the question tells students: “Explain how you believe systematic racism creates the data displayed by the above timeplot.”

"Newton Schools work hard to ensure that their captive audience of students uncritically adopts their preferred world view — even in math class. What happens if a student doesn't believe in structural racism? Do they fail 9th grade math?" Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for DE, told Townhall.

This isn’t the first time Defending Education sounded the alarm about this school district. 

Late last year, Newton South High School’s Gender and Sexual Awareness club (GSA) and Gender Equity Club (GEC) sponsored and organized events for LGBTQ+ Awareness Day during the school day on December 18th. Teachers had the option to sign up to bring their classes to participate in these events. 

The school newsletter stated, “Students who may not be ready to engage with this material can be dismissed to cancelled class in the auditorium.” This suggested that students who did not care to participate in a pro-LGBTQ+ event simply weren’t “ready” to do so.

Recommended

Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That’s not all. Two years ago, Defending Education filed a civil rights complaint against the school district with the US Department of Education. The complaint centered around discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance in violation of both Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality Kurt Schlichter
Dan Goldman Tried to Question Kristi Noem About Kilmar Abrego Garcia at a Budget Hearing. Big Mistake. Madeline Leesman
Make America Uganda! Ann Coulter
What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon Is Something Out of 'Airplane' Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement