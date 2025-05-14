The Liberal Media Thought They Got Trump Jr. They Made a Fool of...
Tipsheet

Liberal UK PM Starmer Doubles Down on Border Security After His Party Let the UK Be Overrun by Migrants

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 14, 2025 12:30 PM
Carl Court/Pool via AP

Leah covered yesterday how United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer avowed to secure the country’s borders.

“A one nation experiment in open borders, conducted on a country that voted for control,” Starmer said on Monday. “Well, no more. Today, this Labour government is shutting down the lab. The experiment is over. We will deliver what you asked for time and again, and we will take back control of our borders”

"Every area of the immigration system — work, family, and study — will be tightened up so we have more control,’’ Starmer said. “We will create a system that is controlled, selective and fair,” he added.

On X, Starmer added, “Settlement in the UK is a privilege that is earned, not a right.”

On Wednesday, Starmer doubled down on his stance. 

“Mark my words: I will take back control of our borders,” he wrote on X. “That means cutting migration, ending the use of asylum hotels, and ramping up our efforts to stop small boat crossings.”

“We will smash the people smuggling gangs at source,” he continued.

