Starmer Vows to End 'Failed Experiment in Open Borders'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 13, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK’s “failed experiment in open borders” is over as he introduced new measures to limit the number of immigrants. 

“A one nation experiment in open borders, conducted on a country that voted for control,” he said Monday. “Well, no more. Today, this Labour government is shutting down the lab. The experiment is over. We will deliver what you asked for time and again, and we will take back control of our borders. 

The position comes less than two weeks after right-leaning populist party Reform UK saw big wins in local elections.

"Every area of the immigration system — work, family, and study — will be tightened up so we have more control,’’ Starmer said. “We will create a system that is controlled, selective and fair.’’

Britain’s government on Monday promised to tighten migration rules and make it harder for newcomers to permanently stay in the country, in a sign of the increasing political pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to cut immigration numbers.

Under the plans, visas for some lower skilled workers would be reduced, language requirements for immigrants raised and the length of time needed for most newcomers to qualify for citizenship or the right to stay permanently would double, from five years to 10. [...]

The measures announced on Monday relate only to legal immigration. Previous Conservative leaders promised to cut immigration to specific targets, beginning with Prime Minister David Cameron, who notoriously pledged to get net migration down from hundreds of thousands a year to the “tens of thousands,” a policy that he never delivered on and which became a political liability for his party.

Partly as a result of that, Mr. Starmer’s plan includes no concrete targets for the number of legal immigrants who will be allowed each year, instead opting for a broad pledge.

“Make no mistake, this plan means migration will fall, that’s a promise,” Mr. Starmer said from Downing Street, adding that if ministers need to take further steps to release pressure on housing and public services, then “mark my words, we will.” (NYT)

Failure to act puts the UK at "risk [of] becoming an island of strangers, not a nation that walks forward together,” Starmer said. 


 

 

