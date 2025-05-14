One of Biden’s Cabinet Officials Was Asked If Biden Hurt the Democratic Party. Here’s What He Said.

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in remarks this week that former President Joe Biden “maybe” hurt Democrats during his disastrous reelection bid last year.

Buttigieg made the remarks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Right now with the benefit of hindsight, I think most people would agree that that’s the case,” the former Transportation secretary told reporters after a town hall, according to multiple outlets. “We’re also not in a position to wallow in hindsight. We’ve got to get ready for some fundamental tests of the future of this country and this party, some of which are going on this very year, and many which will come next year.”

He then claimed that his experience working with Biden was positive.

“Every time I needed something from him, from the West Wing, I got it,” Buttigieg said. “And you know, the time I worked closest with him in his last year was around the Baltimore bridge collapse. And what I can tell you is that, you know, the same president that the world saw addressing that was the president I was in the Oval with, insisting that we do a good job and do right by Baltimore. That’s characteristic of my experience with him.”

Buttigieg added that is not “not running for anything” right now.

“Part of what’s exciting and compelling about an opportunity like this is to be campaigning for values and ideas rather than a specific electoral campaign. So that’s what I’m about but of course it means a lot to hear that the people who supported me then continue to believe in what I have to say,” he said.

Buttigieg’s remarks about Biden came shortly after a number of reports unveiled how the former president was deteriorating while in office. This week, Townhall reported how an upcoming book penned by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson claims that former President Joe Biden’s aides discussed wheelchair use if he were reelected in 2024.