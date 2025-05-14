The Liberal Media Thought They Got Trump Jr. They Made a Fool of...
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before This Dem Strategist Blew His...
The New Yorker Has Excerpts Brutally Recounting the Biden LA Fundraiser That Left...
Why Politico's Headline on Trump's Tariffs Is Beyond Satisfying
GOP Rep Had the Perfect Response to This NBC News Host's Question About...
Another Major Company Just Announced Its Biggest Investment in US Factories in a...
State Department Blacklists This Country for Not Cooperating With US on Counterterrorism E...
House Dem Infuriates Colleagues With Latest Move on His Impeachment Effort
VIP
After Firing the Librarian of Congress, Trump's Next Decision Set Off an 'Instant...
Liberal UK PM Starmer Doubles Down on Border Security After His Party Let...
Gulf Nations Should Step Up So America Can Step Back
New Biden Decline Details Emerge: 'Beginning in 2023...'
This Throwback to 2021 Should Silence Any Dems Slamming Trump Over Qatari Jet
Nikki Haley Breaks Her Silence About the Qatari Jet Gifted to Trump
Tipsheet

One of Biden’s Cabinet Officials Was Asked If Biden Hurt the Democratic Party. Here’s What He Said.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 14, 2025 9:45 AM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in remarks this week that former President Joe Biden “maybe” hurt Democrats during his disastrous reelection bid last year. 

Advertisement

Buttigieg made the remarks in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. 

“Right now with the benefit of hindsight, I think most people would agree that that’s the case,” the former Transportation secretary told reporters after a town hall, according to multiple outlets. “We’re also not in a position to wallow in hindsight. We’ve got to get ready for some fundamental tests of the future of this country and this party, some of which are going on this very year, and many which will come next year.”

He then claimed that his experience working with Biden was positive. 

“Every time I needed something from him, from the West Wing, I got it,” Buttigieg said. “And you know, the time I worked closest with him in his last year was around the Baltimore bridge collapse. And what I can tell you is that, you know, the same president that the world saw addressing that was the president I was in the Oval with, insisting that we do a good job and do right by Baltimore. That’s characteristic of my experience with him.”

Recommended

The Liberal Media Thought They Got Trump Jr. They Made a Fool of Themselves Instead. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Buttigieg added that is not “not running for anything” right now. 

“Part of what’s exciting and compelling about an opportunity like this is to be campaigning for values and ideas rather than a specific electoral campaign. So that’s what I’m about but of course it means a lot to hear that the people who supported me then continue to believe in what I have to say,” he said. 

Buttigieg’s remarks about Biden came shortly after a number of reports unveiled how the former president was deteriorating while in office. This week, Townhall reported how an upcoming book penned by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson claims that former President Joe Biden’s aides discussed wheelchair use if he were reelected in 2024. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media Thought They Got Trump Jr. They Made a Fool of Themselves Instead. Matt Vespa
The New Yorker Has Excerpts Brutally Recounting the Biden LA Fundraiser That Left Dems Aghast Matt Vespa
It Was Only a Matter of Time Before This Dem Strategist Blew His Stack About the 2024 Election Matt Vespa
New Biden Decline Details Emerge: 'Beginning in 2023...' Guy Benson
This Throwback to 2021 Should Silence Any Dems Slamming Trump Over Qatari Jet Sarah Arnold
State Department Blacklists This Country for Not Cooperating With US on Counterterrorism Efforts Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media Thought They Got Trump Jr. They Made a Fool of Themselves Instead. Matt Vespa
Advertisement