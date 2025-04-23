Florida Just Sued This Popular Social Media App

On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that he filed a lawsuit against Snap Inc., the owner of Snapchat.

Snapchat, created in 2011, is a photo-sharing app that allows users to send photos and videos to one another. The content disappears after it has been viewed.

As a result, Snapchat has been at the forefront of controversies over the years, sometimes involving children.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs allege that Snap Inc. is in violation of Florida law because the company knowingly provides accounts to users under 14 years of age without parental consent.

The lawsuit argues that the app leaves children unprotected and vulnerable to predators and other dangerous people. The app leaves little room for parents to supervise and have control over what their children are exposed to.

“We take the safety and security of children very seriously, and as part of our mission to make Florida the best place to raise a family, we are holding social media platforms that harm children accountable. Snap is deceiving Florida parents about the dangers children face on the app, from behavioral addictive features to allowing sexual predators and drug dealers access, and we cannot allow this deception to continue,” Uthmeier said in a statement.