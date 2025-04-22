Pope Francis' Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday at age 88.

For months, the pontiff had been battling illnesses, as Townhall covered. This included a lengthy hospital stay at one point.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the Pope's death in a statement released by the Vatican on Monday.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” the Cardinal said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized,” he added.

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis from Casa Santa Marta, recalling his life of faithful service and love for the poor. “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we… pic.twitter.com/nbBxT37tZf — EWTN Vatican (@EWTNVatican) April 21, 2025

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died of a cerebral stroke that put him in a coma. This condition lead to irreversible heart failure, by Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, the head of the Vatican’s health department, confirmed. He died Monday at 7:35 am local time.

VATICAN CITY—Official cause of death issued.

Pope Francis died of a stroke, followed by a coma and cardiovascular collapse (likely from his ongoing fight against pneumonia and other comorbidities).



“REPORT OF DEATH OF HIS HOLINESS FRANCIS

I certify that His Holiness Francis… pic.twitter.com/TGoCFVjBnI — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) April 21, 2025

The Vatican has announced that the funeral for Pope Francis will occur on Saturday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time in Rome.