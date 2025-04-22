Dem Staffer Who Filmed His Sexcapades in a Senate Hearing Room Later Checked...
Pope Francis' Cause of Death Has Been Revealed

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 22, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/R S Iyer

Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday at age 88. 

For months, the pontiff had been battling illnesses, as Townhall covered. This included a lengthy hospital stay at one point. 

Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the Pope's death in a statement released by the Vatican on Monday.

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father,” the Cardinal said.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and the marginalized,” he added.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis died of a cerebral stroke that put him in a coma. This condition lead to irreversible heart failure, by Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, the head of the Vatican’s health department, confirmed. He died Monday at 7:35 am local time.

The Pentagon Leakers Might Want to Lawyer Up Jeff Charles
The Vatican has announced that the funeral for Pope Francis will occur on Saturday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time in Rome.

